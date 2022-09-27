King Charles III's New Royal Cypher Revealed; To Replace Queen Elizabeth's 'ERII' Insignia

The new cypher of the United Kingdom's King Charles III has been made public, further revealing a picture that will be used on official papers, post boxes, and other government entities in the upcoming months and years. The King's monogram features the letter C which is the initial of Charles as well as the letter R which stands for Rex in Latin, which means "King". Apart from this, it also contains III inside the R which represents Charles III and a crown above the letters.

In addition to this, the King personally selected the monogram from many designs created by the College of Arms. The E II R of Queen Elizabeth II is replaced by the latest cypher, a symbol of the new reign.

The New Royal Cypher for King Charles III is here. It is a bit bittersweet to see. But God Saves the King 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/UxdjCIzwvE — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) September 26, 2022

Furthermore, King Charles cypher will be used for franking mail by the Royal Household as well as governmental bodies, and individual organisations will decide whether to replace cyphers, the Independent reported. The process will be slow, and in certain places, one can still see the cyphers of former kings and queens on public structures and street decor, particularly post boxes.

Banknotes and coins will have an image of king Charles III

In addition to this, there will be other modifications to commemorate King Charles' new reign. According to the Bank of England, new bank notes, as well as coins bearing a photograph of Charles, are "expected to enter circulation by mid-2024". Further, currency featuring King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will be distributed together, as per a recent announcement by the Royal Mint, the country's official currency producer.

The Bank of England will unveil photos of the new banknotes with a portrait of the UK King before the end of this year.

The Royal Mint's CEO, Anne Jessopp, issued a news release on Tuesday, stating, “The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices. This means the coinage of King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate in the UK for many years to come.”

The Royal Mint will also reveal further details on King Charles III's coinage in the following weeks. According to the Independent report, King Charles III's portrait will be incorporated into the present designs for all four banknote denominations, including the £5, £10, £20, and £50 notes.

The Bank of England even announced that there would be no more changes to the banknote designs and that this would be a continuation of the current polymer series.