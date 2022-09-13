King Charles Likely To Follow Queen's Suit In Mending Ties With Ex-UK Allies, Says Expert

Days after King Charles III ascended to the throne, a UK-based scholar claimed that the newly proclaimed monarch is expected to follow the political course of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II by mending ties with the former allies of Britain in Europe. The remarks were made by Mark Garnett, a senior lecturer at the Department of Politics Philosophy and Religion at Lancaster University. His statements came two days after King Charles vowed to follow the "inspiring examples" of the Queen in discharging his duties as the UK's monarch.

"Queen Elizabeth was a very experienced diplomat, but too often she found herself having to repair international relationships, which had been damaged by less diplomatic politicians," Garnett told Sputnik, adding that King Charles may have to play the same role, especially with Britain's former European partners, notably France. According to him, UK's few major diplomatic assets tend to be "taken for granted" because the Queen excelled in the position for such a long time.

King Charles would strive to follow his mother's approach: Expert

He went on to say that the King would endeavour to emulate his mother's approach, particularly in dealing with the Commonwealth Nations, to whom Elizabeth II was "so devoted".

"It is a hard act to follow, but at least King Charles has had many years of preparation. He also knows how difficult life can be for the heir to the throne, and no doubt is planning to give a more meaningful role to his son William," Garnett told Sputnik. His remarks came amid strained relations between France and the United Kingdom.

The deteriorating ties between the UK and France

Despite being strong NATO partners, France and Britain have had several disputes ever since the UK decided to leave the European Union (EU) in 2016. Further, tensions between the two countries have also escalated as a result of a variety of cross-Channel conflicts including migrant boat crossings, fishing licences, and the Northern Ireland protocol. Meanwhile, During his first address to the UK Parliament on Monday, the King pledged to continue the Queen's "dedicated service" to people and faithfully follow her examples.

Image: AP