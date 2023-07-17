Some things don't come for free, even if you're the monarch. In King Charles' case, the 74-year-old would have to whip out money to stay as a guest at his holiday estate in Wales, United Kingdom. According to the Daily Mail, Prince William has made it clear to his father that he will have to pay to spend a night at the residence.

Moreover, he has asked the King to vacate the property and move all his belongings out. This has left the monarch somewhat 'miffed' after he bought the scenic cottage for £1.2 million about 16 years ago. "The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out," said a royal source familiar with the matter.

Llwynywermod: The King's holiday getaway

Known as Llwynywermod, the royal house is situated on the outskirts of the Brecon Beacons National Park. It was purchased through the Duchy of Cornwall, which Prince William later took after Queen Elizabeth II's passing last year. The house, until now, used to serve as the ideal week-long summer getaway for King Charles.

The property's lease has not been renewed, so after this September, Llwynywermod would be up for hire as a holiday home that comes with three large bedrooms and a barn. On the outside lay gardens, filled with replanted maple trees that were lined up at the Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 royal wedding.

To maintain it all, the King has agreed to pay, including the cost of employing two topiary experts for manicured trees and shrubs. "The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn't want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste," the anonymous source added.