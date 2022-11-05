King Charles, Prince William Unleashed ‘torrents Of Profanity’ Over Trump's Tweets: Report

Former US President Donald Trump is known for his fiery tweets which often stir up controversies. Trump's provocative statements have not only caused a ruckus but also led social media platform Twitter to ban him. And now, a recent biography written on the current monarch of the United Kingdom has claimed that certain tweets made by Trump in the past led to King Charles and Prince William erupting into “torrents of profanity."

The biography titled “The King: The Life of Charles III” by Christopher Andersen was obtained by Newsweek. While mentioning the dynamics between Donald Trump and the Royal Family, it claimed that Trump’s dig at Kate Middleton in 2012 resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as ‘torrents of profanity’ from then-Prince Charles and his sons.

The Kate Middleton Controversy

In 2012, the then Duchess of Cambridge was photographed topless, sunbathing on private property in France while vacationing with Prince William. The scandalous pictures were then published in French Tabloids and went on to spread like a wildfire. Reacting to the controversy Trump put out a tweet which caused the alleged fiery reaction from the King and the Prince.

Trump tweeted, “Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame,” Trump tweeted, adding, “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!”. The biography claimed that both King Charles and Prince William were left furious.

King Charles didn’t want to upset donors with ‘deepest pockets'

Despite being upset with Trump's tweets about Kate Middleton and Princess Diana, the biography claimed that the then-Prince of Wales, Charles, didn’t want to upset his donors who were Trump supporters. The biography claimed, “It was important that Charles not push his acquaintances from across the pond too hard — since some of the donors to his charities, including those with the deepest pockets, were Trump supporters.”

The biography which is now all set for publication on November 8 will be released before the controversial tell-all book of Prince Harry titled “Spare” which is all set to go on shelves on January 10. The tell-all book is expected to reveal the gory details and what goes on behind closed doors in the life of the world’s most famous family.