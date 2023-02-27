King Charles To Meet EU Chief As Rishi Sunak Seals New Post-Brexit Deal Over NI Protocol

On Monday, King Charles III will meet Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, as the UK and the EU attempt to come to an agreement regarding the trade rules in Northern Ireland. This has been a difficult issue following Brexit, causing tension in Europe and on the island of Ireland. Von der Leyen is also meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and will join the King for tea at Windsor Castle.

Negotiations over Northern Ireland have been ongoing for months, with border checks being a particular point of contention, as Northern Ireland is part of the UK but shares a border with Ireland, an EU member. However, even if a deal is reached, Sunak may face opposition from Euroskeptics in his Conservative Party when trying to get the agreement signed into law.

A look at Northern Ireland protocol

As part of the agreement negotiated and signed by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Brussels, the Northern Ireland Protocol was created to address the unique situation that Brexit created in Northern Ireland. The protocol aimed to eliminate the need for border infrastructure by not requiring checks on goods traveling across the border, with Northern Ireland remaining within the EU's regulatory sphere. Instead, goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain would be checked at an effective sea border to prevent the need for further checks on the island of Ireland. However, the pro-British Unionist community views this as a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. The implementation of the protocol has also impacted trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the UK is yet to fully comply with it.

Why does the DUP oppose Northern Ireland protocol?

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland has opposed the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is a key part of the Brexit agreement between the UK and the European Union (EU). The Protocol is designed to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland (part of the UK) and the Republic of Ireland (an EU member state) by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods and applying some EU customs rules to goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales).

The DUP's opposition to the Protocol stems from a few main concerns:

Economic Impact: The DUP argues that the Protocol has created barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, which is the region's largest trading partner. They claim that businesses in Northern Ireland are facing increased costs and bureaucracy as a result of the new arrangements, which could harm the region's economy.

Constitutional Issues: The DUP also sees the Protocol as a threat to Northern Ireland's place within the UK. They argue that it undermines the principle of Northern Ireland being treated the same as the rest of the UK, and that it effectively creates a border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Loss of Sovereignty: Some members of the DUP see the Protocol as an infringement on Northern Ireland's sovereignty, as it effectively gives the EU a say in Northern Ireland's trading arrangements.