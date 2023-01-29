King Charles Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Attend His Coronation Ceremony: Report

Britain's King Charles has reportedly asked the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to convince Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation ceremony. King Charles is trying to broker an agreement between his two sons who had a fallout after Harry's memoir 'Spare' in order to pave the way for the Duke and Duchess to attend his ceremony, sources at Lambeth Palace told the UK's Daily Mail.

It is, however, still doubtful whether Harry and Meghan would attend the Westminster Abbey ceremony of King Charles scheduled for May as he ascended to the throne, last year. In 2020, the Sussexes announced that they were transitioning away from Royal duties as "senior" members following the late British Queen Elizabeth II's approval. They noted that they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America.

"The issue of substance is whether they attend the coronation and if they do, under what terms and conditions," a source was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. "The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult," it added.

Sussexes may keep Royal titles as inducement: Source

British broadcasters report that the UK King is insisting that Harry and Meghan be present at the coronation ceremony as their absence would prove to be a greater distraction as compared to their absence. It was previously reported that King Charles had said that he had “no appetite” to engage with Harry after his tell-all memoir. "William is understood to be concerned that his brother will use the event to stage a 'stunt' that would overshadow the event," Daily Mail reported citing insider sources.

The paper also claimed that as the Royals try to get estranged Sussexes to attend the coronation, they could be offered to keep their titles as an inducement and may get high-profile seating. Although, a source close to the UK's Prince William said they were not aware of any negotiations mediated on behalf of King Charles with Harry and Meghan over the Coronation ceremony.