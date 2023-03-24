King Charles Wishes To Visit Ukraine Again 'before He Gets Too Old'

King Charles revealed that he is determined to visit Ukraine again "before he gets too old" during his visit to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) headquarters in London, reported Daily Mail. The last visit by King Charles to Ukraine was in 1996. The statement by the UK Monarch comes as a sign of support for the war-torn country, Ukraine, which has just marked one year since the Russian invasion. Notably, the statement by King Charles comes after Prince William made his "surprise visit" to near Ukraine - Poland border.

While showing his support for Ukrainians, who have suffered a lot in this long ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, he said, "I must go again before I get too old. I would like the chance to see Ukraine again."

The King went to the EBRD headquarters to officially open the organisation's new headquarters at London’s Canary Wharf, as per Daily Mail reports.

King inaugurates new headquarters in London

After the King inaugurated the new EBRD headquarters, he received an enthusiastic welcome from the staff which was followed by a tour of the building. He was also introduced to the charitable staff who have been running the ‘Kids and Art for Ukraine’. During his welcome, he was gifted with a "stunning landscape picture painted by Sofia Franchuk, a 16-year old living in the historic town of Tarashcha, around 120 kilometres of Kyiv, of the idyllic rural scene she sees from her window," as per Daily Mail. Franchuk has continued her art school and does paint despite blackouts and lack of heating. According to Daily Mail, the picture that has been gifted to the UK Monarch is based on the ‘warm summer and peace’ that she hopes would come to Ukraine soon.

This project, ‘Kids and Art for Ukraine’, has been supported by the EBRD’s Community Initiative Programme and its aim is to help the children who have suffered during the Russia-Ukraine war. Under this initiative, Ukrainian children have been offered psychological and therapeutic relief and have raised more than £22,000 by selling the children’s paintings, with the bank matching donations. Co-founder Olga Evans, a Ukrainian-born portfolio manager at EBRD, said, "It was such an honour. The King seemed so pleased."

The EBRD, established in 1991, has built an open market economy and has promoted private enterprise in the former communist countries of Central and Eastern Europe. The organisation has been promoting and working for a green economy and digitalisation. The EBRD has invested more than £160 billion in projects in 36 economies across three countries.