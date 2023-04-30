King Coronation: Buckingham Palace Shares Glimpses Of Royal Robes Of Charles And Camilla

Ahead of the historic coronation of King Charles III, Buckingham Palace has shared inside details about the robes the King and the Queen Consort will wear on May 6. According to the UK Palace, Charles and Camilla will keep up with the erstwhile tradition and will wear two robes during the event. The robes are formally called The Robes of State and the Robe of Estate. The couple will wear Robes of State on their arrival at Westminster Abbey. The Robe of Estate will be worn by the UK royalty on their departure following the coronation service. The coronation of King Charles III, which is expected to take place on May 6, is touted as one of the most highly-anticipated events in the UK . Earlier this week, it was reported that Scotland’s ancient relic “Stone of Scone” touched down in London for the glorious event.

Buckingham Palace has shared very few details of the robes with the intention to keep most of it as a surprise. The new images shared by the palace on Saturday show the embroidery team from the Royal School of Needlework, working on the delicate robe of the queen which has a long history. In 2017, the queen consort became the patron of the Royal School of Needlework. At that time, the new Queen consort was the Duchess of Cornwall. While sharing a few glimpses, Buckingham Palace made it clear that all robes will be seen in their full glory on the day of the coronation.

Embroiders of the Royal School of Needlework can be seen working on the coronation robe, Image: Royal.uk

The Robes

When it comes to the Robe of State, the King will be wearing a crimson velvet robe which was worn by his grandfather King George VI. The father of Charles’ predecessor Queen Elizabeth II wore the robe during his coronation in 1937. The velvet robe was conserved by the embroidery team with the lining and gold lace. Camilla, on the other hand, will be wearing the robe which was originally made for her mother-in-law, late Queen Elizabeth II. The longest-serving British monarch, who passed away in September last year, wore the historic robe back in 1953.

The team conserves the old British emblem gracing the robe of the UK monarch, Image: Royal.uk

In regards to the Robe of the Estate, the king’s robe is made of purple silk velvet and is embroidered in gold. This robe was also worn by King George VI in 1937. Meanwhile, Camilla will get a new robe when she departs from Westminster Abbey. According to the palace, The Queen Consort’s new Robe of Estate was designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.

The presence of the insects?

Drawing on the theme of nature and the environment, for the first time, the coronation robe will also feature insects like bees and beetles. The team said that this will reflect the royal couple’s affection for the natural world. In addition to this, there are a number of plants which will be featured in the robe as well. “These include Lily of the Valley, which featured in Her Majesty’s wedding bouquet and was a favourite flower of Queen Elizabeth II; Myrtle, which represents hope; and Delphinium, one of The King’s favourite flowers and the birth flower of July, the birth month of The Queen Consort,” the palace stated in a statement.

The royal robes will feature insects and flowers as an ode to the King's support for environment prevention, Image: Royal.uk