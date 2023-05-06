King Coronation: UK’s Envoy To Ukraine 'lost Her Composure For A Minute'; Read To Know Why

During King Charles' coronation, United Kingdom's ambassador to Ukraine, Dame Melinda Simmons stated that the similarity of the carpet layout in the Abbey with the Ukrainian flag made her emotional. She is not at the coronation but in Kyiv. Ukraine has been fighting to defend itself against Russian invasion for more than a year. UK has played a key role in this war, by supporting Ukraine with ammunations.

I saw Ukraine there and lost my composure for a minute 🥲🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/UfAy9GZMtc May 6, 2023

King Charles is currently being presented with swords, as per a report from the Guardian. As King Charles was being presented with swords, Justin Welby said, "Hear our prayers, O Lord, we beseech thee, and so direct and support thy servant King Charles, that he may not bear the Sword in vain; but may use it as the minister of God to resist evil and defend the good, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. Receive this kingly Sword: may it be to you and to all who witness these things, a sign and symbol not of judgement, but of justice; not of might, but of mercy."

Here is what you need to know about the coronation of British monarchs

The coronation of a British monarch is one of the most significant ceremonies in the country's history. It is a grand and complex ritual that has been observed for centuries, and it symbolizes the continuity of the British monarchy. The coronation is a solemn and elaborate ceremony that marks the formal investiture of the monarch with the regalia of power and the crown jewels. The ceremony is steeped in tradition, ritual, and symbolism, and it represents the unity and continuity of the British nation.

The coronation of a British monarch is an ancient tradition that dates back to the early days of the monarchy. The first recorded coronation took place in 973 when King Edgar was crowned at Bath. The ceremony has evolved over time.

The coronation of a British monarch is a complex and multi-layered ritual that includes numerous ceremonies and traditions. The ceremony takes place in Westminster Abbey, the ancient church where every coronation since 1066 has taken place. The monarch is anointed with holy oil, receives a blessing from the Archbishop of Canterbury, and is crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, which is one of the oldest and most important symbols of the British monarchy.