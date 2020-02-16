The Debate
Labour MP Starmer’s Image Of ‘signing’ Document With Lid On Leaves Netizens Confused

UK News

Though it was not clear whether the Labour leader was signing a document or merely looking at it, netizens were quick to jump to conclusion and mocked him.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Labour

British politician Keir Starmer was trolled after an image of him ‘signing a document’ with closed lid surfaced on the internet. Photographs of politicians signing a document have been one of the most sought photo-ops after taking a major decision or signing a deal.

Though it was not clear whether the leader was signing a document or merely looking at it, netizens were quick to jump to conclusion and mocked him for “posing” for the photograph. “This exactly how those of us who’ve done speed reading courses do it…” commented a user. “Sums him up. All for show.” commented another user.

Netizens come to Starmer's defence

However, others quickly came to his defence saying he was, in all possibility, checking or proofreading the document with the lid on. While this is not the first time when a politician has been at the receiving end for posing for a “signing a document photocall”.

