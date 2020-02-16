Labour MP Starmer’s Image Of ‘signing’ Document With Lid On Leaves Netizens Confused

British politician Keir Starmer was trolled after an image of him ‘signing a document’ with closed lid surfaced on the internet. Photographs of politicians signing a document have been one of the most sought photo-ops after taking a major decision or signing a deal.

Though it was not clear whether the leader was signing a document or merely looking at it, netizens were quick to jump to conclusion and mocked him for “posing” for the photograph. “This exactly how those of us who’ve done speed reading courses do it…” commented a user. “Sums him up. All for show.” commented another user.

Netizens come to Starmer's defence

However, others quickly came to his defence saying he was, in all possibility, checking or proofreading the document with the lid on. While this is not the first time when a politician has been at the receiving end for posing for a “signing a document photocall”.

I think he's using the pen to follow the point he's up to whilst reading. Anyway, I'm feeling generous today. — Andrew Sheppard 🧢 (@AndyShepp_rd) February 15, 2020

He is probably just using the pen as a pointer. The lid is on so as not to make an inadvertent mark. — Dr Martin Remains Optimistic #FBPE (@MartinRemains) February 15, 2020

Slightly amusing, but obviously he is just checking the document. Someone with his qualifications is going to know how to use a pen! 🙄 — #Starmer4Leader (@Wilberforce61) February 15, 2020

He’s clearly not writing because it’s typeface. What’s up with everyone? There’s plenty of bad stuff around to pick up on without this nonsense. — Jo (@CorlummyJo) February 15, 2020

It takes less time to read through a document if you glide a pen over the page. I thought everyone did that. — KS (@ks_1968) February 15, 2020

