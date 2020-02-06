Union Budget
Labour MP Tracy Brabin Hits Back At Trolls Criticising Her Outfit

UK News

Member of the British Parliament from Labour party, Tracy Brabin gave a striking reply to the trolls who criticised her for wearing an off-shoulder in a session

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Labour MP

Member of the British Parliament from Labour party, Tracy Brabin gave a striking reply to the trolls who criticised her for wearing an off-shoulder dress in a session. Brabin, who is also the shadow culture secretary, faced backlash on various social media platform for choosing an 'inappropriate outfit' for a debate in House of Commons, however, she not only said that she does not have the time to reply to everyone but also mocked the trolls saying 'who knew people could be emotional over shoulder'.

Most internet users believed that her dress was 'inappropriate' and 'unprofessional', there were others who called out the trolls for 'sexism'. In a recent interview with an international media, the Labour MP expressed shock to the way people had reacted to her outfit, and said that 'women around the world are demeaned every day for what they wear'. However, she further explained how her dress had slightly slipped as she spoke in parliament. 

Most internet users support Brabin

Brabin's reply to the trolls has taken the internet by storm with more than one million likes and thousands of retweets. Women, men have applauded the Labour MP for an 'amazing retort', however, there still remain people who did not stop after her reply and repeated their disagreement with Brabin's choice of the outfit of Parliamentary debate. One of the internet users showed did not support the abuse Brabin received on social media, but then also asked her to 'follow code of conduct in the dress'. 

Published:
