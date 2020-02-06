Labour MP Tracy Brabin Hits Back At Trolls Criticising Her Outfit

Member of the British Parliament from Labour party, Tracy Brabin gave a striking reply to the trolls who criticised her for wearing an off-shoulder dress in a session. Brabin, who is also the shadow culture secretary, faced backlash on various social media platform for choosing an 'inappropriate outfit' for a debate in House of Commons, however, she not only said that she does not have the time to reply to everyone but also mocked the trolls saying 'who knew people could be emotional over shoulder'.

Most internet users believed that her dress was 'inappropriate' and 'unprofessional', there were others who called out the trolls for 'sexism'. In a recent interview with an international media, the Labour MP expressed shock to the way people had reacted to her outfit, and said that 'women around the world are demeaned every day for what they wear'. However, she further explained how her dress had slightly slipped as she spoke in parliament.

Hello. Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not....

A slag

Hungover

A tart

About to breastfeed

A slapper

Drunk

Just been banged over a wheelie bin.



Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder... 🙄 https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF — Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) February 4, 2020

Most internet users support Brabin

Brabin's reply to the trolls has taken the internet by storm with more than one million likes and thousands of retweets. Women, men have applauded the Labour MP for an 'amazing retort', however, there still remain people who did not stop after her reply and repeated their disagreement with Brabin's choice of the outfit of Parliamentary debate. One of the internet users showed did not support the abuse Brabin received on social media, but then also asked her to 'follow code of conduct in the dress'.

If I had a quid for every time someone had commented on what I wore rather than what I said... 🙄 This rarely happens to men - calling it out is the only way to educate 👊🏻 — Professor Katy Shaw (@ProfKatyShaw) February 4, 2020

It did get you exactly what you were trying to achieve though ......attention. Brava 👏👏 — MaZ- erati 🚖 (@maz_marianne) February 4, 2020

I think it’s a nice shoulder, why are you getting backlash over a shoulder when Boris Johnson has a bird nest on his head- — ‎Ⓐ kit ✪ (@kittywells23) February 5, 2020

Don’t agree with this type of abuse but there is a code of conduct in dress with this type of role I should imagine. Let’s keep it professional. We have had enough MPs abusing their positions. — Karen Deehan (@deehan_karen) February 4, 2020

Even if you were any of those things Tracy, more power to you to wear what you want 💚 — Tez (@tezilyas) February 4, 2020

I'd hazard a guess that the same people who are horrified at you exposing too much flesh, are the same ones who protest against women in hijab for not exposing enough flesh. When will people realise women are the ones who hold the right over their dress code. x — Dr Nilufar Ahmed (@ahmed_nilufar) February 4, 2020

Brilliant retort Tracy. Omg if only they were as vocal about the behaviour, misogyny, racism, falling asleep and warped policies of the ruling govt as they are about revealing one shoulder. #Farcical ✌✌👏👏 #TheHandmaidsTale — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) February 4, 2020

Why the outrage over Tracy Brabin’s shoulder dress? Plato was rocking a far more outrageous look back in the day... @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/Z6bpHmKhBH — Z.A. Badda (@ZBadda) February 5, 2020

It’s inappropriate dress for work. You dress like that when you’re stumbling into a wine bar. But this is the commons. The mother of all parliaments. The blokes are all wearing suits n you are dressed to trip the lights fantastic. — Dean (@DeanMThomson) February 4, 2020

Try getting dressed tomorrow , it’s the Houses of Parliament - not spoons !! — sharon collings (@sharoncollings2) February 4, 2020

