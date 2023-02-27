Labour MPs Oppose Former Leader Jeremy Corbyn's Stance On Ukraine War

Jeremy Corbyn, a former Labour Party leader and the deputy president of Stop The War Coalition, faced opposition from top MPs of the party over his pacifist stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. According to The Guardian, the MPs exhorted the UK's Ministry of Defence to extend help to Ukrainian forces battling Russia.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis, who served as the defence secretary under Corbyn, asked the ministry why it was selling used Apache choppers on the open market instead of supplying to Ukraine during the country's "hour of need". “Given that we have provided export licences for weapons to regimes with poor human rights records, do we not have an obligation to provide Ukraine with the military equipment it needs to defend its democracy?” Lewis asked.

His remarks come after the UK Defence Equipment Sales Authority shared an advert about Apache AH1 helicopters and said that they can operate in all weathers, day or night. Later on Saturday, the advert was removed, according to the MoD, which said that Lewis had “out-of-date” information about the issue.

“We are not selling any Apache helicopters. In fact, we are upgrading 50 Mk1 aircraft as part of the AH-64E programme and the rest of the fleet remain in service with the Army," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

Corbyn voices his anti-war ideology

Nonetheless, Lewis' comments come days after John McDonnell, a close ally of Corbyn, supported the idea of supplying weapons to Ukraine. “What is certain is that a refusal to provide the weapons the Ukrainians need ... means that the chances of the Russian invasion succeeding are significantly increased,” McDonnell stated in an article recently published on the Labour Hub website to mark the first anniversary of the war.

On the contrary, Corbyn has been vocal about his anti-war stance and has urged countries to not arm Ukraine as doing so would merely escalate the war. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about a solution; it’s only going to prolong and exaggerate this war. We might be in for years and years of war in Ukraine," Corbyn said last August. On Saturday, the erstwhile leader joined a demonstration which was organised by Stop the War Coalition in Central London to call for peace and an end to sending weapons to Ukraine.