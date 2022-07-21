Many Labour MPs, Own Predecessor Theresa May Refuse To Applaud Boris Johnson's Last Hurrah

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed off after his three long years of tenure with his last statement during the Prime Minister's Question (PMQs), MPs in the House of Commons from the opposition party remained glued to their seats and refused to applaud as Johnson made an exit. After fierce exchanges with the MPs of Labour, wherein he labelled Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a "great big girl's blouse" deemed as racist by the party, called Keir Starmer a “pointless human bollard," and made a series of threats directed at general elections, Johnson signed off winning a standing ovation from Tory MPs but a bitter reaction from the opposition political party.

Outgoing Johnson tells MPs to 'check the rear-view mirror'

Ahead of walking out, UK's caretaker Prime Minister doled out advices for his upcoming successor as he said “focus on the road ahead, but always check the rear-view mirror”. 58-year-old leader closed off undefscoring his achievements during premiership. "We've transformed our democracy and restored our national independence as my Rt Hon friend says," said Johnson. "I've helped get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. And frankly that's enough to be getting on with. Mission largely accomplished, for now," he cotinued. He also took indirect swipe at UK Treaury and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, emphasizing that he had "stood in the way of his plans" for large-scale investments, but he went ahead to execute key plans anyway.

Johnson addressed Sir Lindsay Hoyle, saying: "I want to thank you, Mr Speaker, I want to thank all the wonderful staff of the House of Commons, I want to thank all my friends and colleagues, I want to thank my friend opposite, Mr Speaker, I want to thank everybody here. And hasta la vista, baby." As Johnson ended his peech laid with boastings about his achievements in office.

As he winded up from the despatch box as UK's Prime Minister using Arnold Schwarzenegger’s catchphrase “Hasta la vista, baby" from Terminator 2, that translates from Spanish to “see you later,” Johnson was greeted goodbye with a standing ovation, cheers and applauds from Tory MPs. Johnson stressed before leaving that his leadership was “mission largely accomplished... ” a comment that made the Labour MPs frown and clinch. While Conservative MPs clapped to it, the Labour MPs did not appear pleased with their PM’s record in office. Among the Tory MPs unmoved by Johnson was the former UK leader and Tory MP, Theresa May, who simply crossed her hands and watched the outgoing prime minister, not able to conceal her displeasure.

Incredible moment as former PM Theresa May refuses to clap for @BorisJohnson at his last PMQs pic.twitter.com/gPFFBgp6AP — Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) July 20, 2022

Image: UK Parliament