Labour Party Suspends Anti-racism Campaigner For Alleged Islamophobia

A prominent black anti-racism campaigner and former head of the UK’s equality watchdog has been debarred from the Labour Party over allegations of Islamophobia. Trevor Phillips, chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) from 2006 to 2012, received a notice of administrative suspension from membership of the Labour Party informing him about his statements that breached Labour Party rules.

A spokesperson of the Labour Party reportedly said that Labour Party takes all complaints about Islamophobia seriously and they are fully investigated in order with the rules and procedures and appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

I’ll be frank, I don’t know enough about the Trevor Phillips suspension to weigh in on it, but I do find it ironic that a party whose main defence of its leader has often come down to “he’s been an anti-racist campaigner for DECADES” throws that argument away when it suits them. — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) March 9, 2020

About allegations

As per reports, a letter to Trevor states that he cannot attend any party meetings and can't be considered for selection as a Labour Party candidate at any level in order to "protect the Party’s reputation". It is understood that the allegations relate to public statements, which includes comments made in the past about Pakistani Muslim men sexually abusing children in northern towns such as Rotherham. According to the reports, the charges also include remarks Mr Phillips made about some Muslims and the sympathy expressed by some for the Charlie Hebdo killers.

It’s an insult to call this @TrevorPTweets an “anti-racist campaigner”. He is a bigot full stop. I’m amazed that he has the guts to parrot rubbish in defence of these blatant offensive remarks. @toadmeister here’s another bigot in need of your “free speech” club’s services. pic.twitter.com/uXxohdACvm — Pa Sambou Jnr.™ (@That_Socialist) March 10, 2020

(Pic Credit: Twitter)