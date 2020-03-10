The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Labour Party Suspends Anti-racism Campaigner For Alleged Islamophobia

UK News

A prominent black anti-racism campaigner and former head of the UK’s equality watchdog has been debarred rom the Labour Party over allegations of Islamophobia.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Labour party

A prominent black anti-racism campaigner and former head of the UK’s equality watchdog has been debarred from the Labour Party over allegations of Islamophobia. Trevor Phillips, chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) from 2006 to 2012, received a notice of administrative suspension from membership of the Labour Party informing him about his statements that breached Labour Party rules. 

A spokesperson of the Labour Party reportedly said that Labour Party takes all complaints about Islamophobia seriously and they are fully investigated in order with the rules and procedures and appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

READ: Lucas Torreira Out For Eight Weeks After Fracturing His Right Ankle

About allegations

As per reports, a letter to Trevor states that he cannot attend any party meetings and can't be considered for selection as a Labour Party candidate at any level in order to "protect the Party’s reputation". It is understood that the allegations relate to public statements, which includes comments made in the past about Pakistani Muslim men sexually abusing children in northern towns such as Rotherham. According to the reports, the charges also include remarks Mr Phillips made about some Muslims and the sympathy expressed by some for the Charlie Hebdo killers.

READ: Man Under Observation For COVID-19 Goes Missing From Karnataka Hospital, Traced Home

READ: Boston Braces For Large Crowds As 1st Pot Shop Opens

READ: Congress Ready To Accept Scindia's Terms And Conditions Amid Cracks In Govt: Sources

(Pic Credit: Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Madhya Pradesh
'NEVER SIDELINED SCINDIA'
Harry
HARRY, MEGHAN LAST ROYAL APPEARANCE
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
BJP
BJP SUMMONS MP LEADERS TO BHOPAL
Priyanka
PRIYANKA-NICK WEEKEND IN INDIA
Harsh Vardhan
HARSH VARDHAN ON CORONAVIRUS