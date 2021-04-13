Land Rover SUV Remodelled By Prince Philip To Carry His Coffin: Buckingham Palace Reports

A Land Rover that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, helped in designing over 15 years ago will be used in his funeral. The ceremonial procession at Windsor Castle in southeast England is scheduled to be on April 17. The Prince of Wales and members of the Royal Family will take part in the procession on foot, immediately behind The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin.

According to the statement of Buckingham Palace, "His Royal Highness's coffin will be carried in a purpose-built Land Rover-which the Duke was involved in the design of - flanked by military Pall Bearers in a small Ceremonial Procession from the State Entrance to St. George's Chapel for the funeral service." The vehicle which will carry the coffin of Prince Philip is believed to be a modified Defender 130 Gun Bus which was commissioned for use by Prince Philip in 2005. Jaguar Land Rover paid tribute to Prince Philip in the statement issued on Twitter. In their tweet, they mentioned that they were saddened by the demise of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip. They offered condolence to Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal family. They also described how the Duke of Edinburgh devoted his life to public service.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place on Saturday 17 April 2021 at 3 pm in St George’s Chapel, Windsor. The funeral service will begin with a National Minute’s Silence at 3 pm(local time). The service will be preceded by a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

