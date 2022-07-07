Larry, the renowned Downing Street cat has also weighed in on the political crisis in the UK as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces increasing clamour for resignation and more than two dozen of his officials announced their exit. While the UK PM’s own cabinet members turn their back against him and notable entities have resigned, the Cabinet Office's “Chief Mouser” also took to Twitter and announced, “I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes, or I do”. It was accompanied by a picture of the feline standing in front of Downing Street behind a photoshopped podium.

“I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes, or I do” pic.twitter.com/6kYdvZshho — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 5, 2022

Larry’s stance on the UK political crisis, posted from the unofficial account, took social media by storm. With over 222.3 likes on Twitter, several netizens have retweeted the image as public discontent grows against Johnson. One of the netizens even wrote, “You can't go Larry, you're the only one in number 10 that the people trust!”

After the post with an edited image went viral, the unofficial account for Larry posted some clarifications about the feline such as it was “not “Boris Johnson’s cat” and added, “Like all Prime Ministers, he’s only a temporary resident of Downing Street. I live here permanently. When he finally goes, I stay”.

Time to clarify a few things:

1. I’m not “Boris Johnson’s cat”

2. Like all Prime Ministers, he’s only a temporary resident of Downing Street

3. I live here permanently. When he finally goes, I stay

4. Yes, it’s all very embarrassing but it will be over soon — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

UK political crisis

Boris Johnson is battered by a resignation spree and at least 40 junior and senior officials have already handed over their letters demanding “honesty” in UK politics. The mass resignations were triggered by the fallout from the resignation that took place last Thursday when Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher stepped down from his post amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He was accused of groping at least two guests at a private dinner on June 29.

However, what intensified problems for Johnson were the contortions that Downing Street officers gave in a bid to explain the minister was in that position in the first place. In the light of Pincher’s resignation, his sexual misconduct in the past had emerged and Downing Street claimed that Johnson had no clue about the allegations against the minister. The questionable conducts of Pincher were from the time he was a Foreign Officer minister.

But eventually, the UK PM's team revealed that Johnson knew about previous allegations against Pincher and that they were “resolved”. Then, when it came to light that one of the accusations against the minister was upheld, Johnson’s spokesperson reportedly explained that “resolved” could refer to the case being upheld. This was followed by Simon McDonald, the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office revealing that the UK PM was briefed in person about the outcome of an investigation into Pincher’s misconduct.

McDonald’s statement on Tuesday morning triggered key ministers from Johnson’s cabinet to hand over their resignations. The UK PM on July 5 had also said that he had forgotten about being told of allegations against Pincher. But, two key members of the British government, health secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced their resignations and more than two dozen officials followed suit.

