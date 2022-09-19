Last Person In Queue Calls Queen A 'constant' In Her Life As Lying-in State Comes To End

The queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in the state has been officially closed and the last person in the line to see Queen lying in the state said that it "means a lot" to pay her respects and called her a "constant" in her life, BBC News respected. Sarah Rogers travelled from Woodbridge in Suffolk along with her mother Christine to pay respects to the British monarch. Christine and Sarah were the last two people who were given wristbands to join the queue to pay tribute to the Queen in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral.

The UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in a statement said, "The queue to attend Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State is at final capacity and is now closed to new entrants. Please do not attempt to join the queue." The queue to view Queen Elizabeth's lying in the state closed shortly after 22:40 (local time) on Sunday.

However, the authorities told the people that those who were waiting with a wristband will be allowed to pay their last respect to the Queen as she lied in state inside Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster. The people applauded after they were informed that they will be permitted to enter Westminster Hall.

Sarah Rogers, who was last to pay respects to the British monarch said that "it means a lot to come and pay our respects" and called Queen Elizabeth II "a constant" in her life, as per the BBC News report. She stated that "it means a lot" to "go there and say thank you" to Queen. Several hundred people were not allowed to pay respect to Queen, including Vidur and Natasha Pabari. Vidur called it "heartbreaking" to miss out on paying respect to Queen Elizabeth.

Organisers had advised people to not come to Westminster Hall to avoid disappointment in case they missed the cut-off time. Later, the organisers announced that the queue has been closed. It is to mention here that thousands of people waited in the queue for hours to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth since her coffin was lying in state in London's Westminster Hall. People have also left bouquets and cards outside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle to pay tribute to Queen.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey at 3:30 PM IST on September 19. World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and President Draupadi Murmu have travelled to the UK to attend the funeral of the Queen. There will be ceremonial processions in London and Windsor which will be broadcast on national television and radio, according to the statement released by the UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The Queen's coffin will be taken from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral at 10:44 am (local time).

Thank you to everyone who has observed Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State which has now ended



A 2-minute silence will be observed at the end of the state funeral service at around 11:55 am (local time). The procession through London will begin after the state funeral service and the Queen's coffin will be taken to Wellington Arch in procession from Westminster Abbey. According to the statement, the Queen's coffin will be transferred to the State Hearse to travel to Windsor.

The Parade will give a Royal Salute and the National Anthem will be played as the state hearse will leave from Wellington Arch. Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be carried by the state hearse along South Carriage Drive to the Albert Memorial. The State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3:10 pm (local time). A Committal Service for the Queen will take place at 4 pm (local time) in St George’s Chapel.

