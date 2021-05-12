LGBTQ Conversion Therapy To Be Banned In UK, Govt Moves To Ensure Medical Support

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government have stepped up to ban the ‘conversion therapies’ that members of the LGBTQ+ community are subjected to as a part of a move “to prevent these abhorrent practices which can cause mental and physical harm.” In a move to ensure freedom for all lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the country, the British government has reportedly commissioned research into the experiences of those who went through such practices in the past. As per the Bloomberg report, the move is a part of the planned legislation.

Johnson’s legislative program reportedly states, “People should be free to be themselves in the U.K. We will ensure the action we take to stop this practice is proportionate and effective and does not have unintended consequences.”

The UK government’s action came as a national survey in 2017 of Britain’s LGBTQ community revealed that 5% of the respondents had been offered “conversion therapy” and at least 2% had to even undergo the process. Setting out the parliamentary agenda in the briefing document along with Queen Elizabeth II’s Tuesday speech, the government said, “We will ensure medical professionals, religious leaders, teachers and parents can continue to be able to have open and honest conversations with people."

The report stated citing official documents that apart from banning such practices, the government will later this year also uncover more details about its plans to reach zero new HIV transmissions by 2030.

‘Priority is to deliver a national recovery’

In the first public appearance since the funeral of her late husband, Prince Philip, to open the new session of parliament, UK’s Queen said, “My government's priority is to deliver a national recovery from the pandemic that makes the United Kingdom stronger, healthier and more prosperous than before.”

She added, “To achieve this, my government will level up opportunities across all parts of the United Kingdom, supporting jobs, businesses and economic growth and addressing the impact of the pandemic on public services." Introducing the Johnson-led government’s pledges for the upcoming year, the British monarch also said, “The crisis has in no way diminished the government's ambition or appetite for change… We have been given an historic opportunity to change things for the better."

Image credits: AP