'Like An A-list Celeb': Rishi Sunak Slammed For Making Short Lancashire Trip Via RAF Jet

UK MPs have hit out at Rishi Sunak after the British premier took an RAF jet to travel domestically for the third time in a little over a week. According to The Guardian, Sunak flew on a 14-seat aircraft on Thursday to attend an event in Lancashire, a 40-minute aerial journey that would take about three hours by train.

The Lancashire trip comes after he took similar flights to Scotland and Leeds in the past 10 days, which has sparked criticism that the prime minister is travelling in taxpayer-funded jets and harming the environment by doing so.

“Rishi Sunak isn’t even trying to hide these recklessly expensive habits anymore. Jetting around the country on taxpayers’ money like an A-list celeb rather than catching a train like the rest of us is simply absurd,” said a spokesperson for the Labour party.

Does Sunak prefer air travel?

A spokesperson for Downing Street justified that Sunak’s mode of transport is determined by keeping in mind what is the most time-effective way. “The Prime Minister will use different modes of transport depending on what’s in the best interest of the best use of his time to enable him to get around the entire UK,” the spokesperson said.

When questioned if the reliability of railways was a reason why rail-travel is not preferred, the spokesperson said, “That’s not the factor that obviously decides this, and you’ll know we are investing huge sums into our railways.”

The aircraft at the center of the controversy is a 900LX, manufactured by France-based company Dassault. As per the RAF website, the British government purchased it for the transportation of defence personnel and small items of freight to and from operational zones.

Sunak’s frequent air travel appears as a contradiction to the UK government’s pledge that it would attempt to cut carbon emissions and reach net zero by the year 2050. The pledge includes lowering emissions from the domestic flight industry for its program “jet zero.”