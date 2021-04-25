'Like Volcanoes Exploding': Northern Ireland Firefighters Battle Devastating Wildfire

A colossal wildfire on Northern Ireland’s Mourne Mountains, declared a major incident by the Fire and Rescue Services (NIFRS) is causing incredible damage to the environment, Sky News reported. The “deeply distressing” gorse fire which ignited in the wee hours of April 23 has been wreaking havoc across the Slieve Donard area. At present, more than 100 firefighters and 12 appliances have been deployed to control the blazes. They have been supported by the local police, coastguard, Mourne Rescue Tea, the Forestry Service, National Trust, NIEA and Sky Watch Patrol have been deployed.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have declared a "major incident" and the public has been urged to stay away. Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard told Sky News that the Mourne Mountains looked like "volcanoes exploding" and has raised "real alarm" for local residents. Firefighters battling blazes on the frontline have said that the biggest challenge they were facing was access to the terrain as well as transportation of water. Additionally, they said the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to work in PPPE suits, which is an extra hurdle in the process.

An update on the Mourne Mountains wildfire, from @NIFRSJennings.



There are currently 6 Fire Appliances & 40 Firefighters in attendance.



ACFRO Jennings thanks our NIFRS personnel, partner agencies and the businesses & individuals who've provided refreshments, for their support. pic.twitter.com/F1Q9fWKMZn — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) April 25, 2021

The fire has sparked concerns amongst the British and Irish lawmakers as well as an environmentalist. Earlier, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster took to Twitter to call it “devastating and tragic”. Meanwhile, speaking to SkyNews, Mark Smith, wildlife lead for the service said that the fire has already caused “incredible damage” and has had a “serious impact” on the flora and fauna of the area.

This is devastating & tragic. The impact on wildlife and flora is unimaginable. Full support to those battling the flames. @NIFRSOFFICIAL https://t.co/ThhlTJVR5d — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@DUPleader) April 23, 2021

Speaking to The Associated Press, Assistant Fire Commander Aidan Jennings said the cause of the wildfire is unknown at present but noted they are “predominantly caused by human behaviour.” He said firefighters are wearing personal protective equipment and travelling for up to an hour and a half to get up the slopes. Predicting future spread, he said the fire was moving quickly, pressed by an easterly wind. The weather has been relatively dry in recent weeks, he added.

Gorse fires continue in The Mourne Mountains Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/LI0hPSwGJR — MHS Geography (@MaghullHighGeog) April 24, 2021

This picture gives a sense of the scale of the Mournes fire

This is the view from Newcastle tonight. Fires also raging on the other side of the slopes. pic.twitter.com/C6dkIEsoix — Patrick Corrigan (@PatrickCorrigan) April 23, 2021

