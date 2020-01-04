Lisa Nandy Enters Labour Party Leadership Race To 'bring Party Home'

Indian-origin MP Lisa Nandy has announced on January 3 that she will stand in the race to be the leader of Labour Party. After Labour witnessed the worst defeat in 70 years on December 12 elections, Wigan MP has vowed to 'bring party home' and is also the fourth contender to officially declare her bid in the race along with First Secretary of State Emily Thornberry and Shadow Minister for Sustainable Economics Clive Lewis.

Nandy declared her bid in the newspaper of her local constituency after sending a letter exclusively to the outlet. The 40-year-old MP wanted her constituents to know 'first' that she would be attempting to combine her work of constituency head with the national party role.

According to Nandy, the historic win by Boris Johnson's Conservatives was a 'long time coming' while Labour acquired the lowest number of seats in the British Parliament since 1935.

It has to be different and it can be better. Why I’m standing to be leader of the Labour Party https://t.co/WKweVTp5ay pic.twitter.com/05gQa2Qh7i — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) January 3, 2020

The Former Prime Minister of Britain and Labour Party's most successful election winner, Tony Blair urged the party moderators to 'renew' itself or be 'replaced'. He also said that members should take control back from Jeremy Corbyn who had faced a crushing defeat in the snap general elections of December 12 and proved that his 'quasi-revolutionary socialism' had failed and even 'brought shame on us'.

Corbyn apologised for Labour result

Corbyn apologised to Labour supporters after facing a crushing defeat in the general elections of December 12. In his letter to a media outlet, Corbyn said he 'takes full responsibility' of the outcome but believes that the Labour party has built a new movement over the last four years and therefore, their 'time will come'. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives acquired a historic majority in the recent polls and clinched 365 seats in the British Parliament. Citizens of the United Kingdom clearly chose Johnson's Brexit referendum of January 31, 2020, over Corbyn's six-month delay to negotiate another agreement over Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc.

