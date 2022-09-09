LIVE: King Charles III's First Speech To The UK After Succeeding Queen Elizabeth II

As Britain mourns the demise of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday, September 9, after they landed in London. King Charles the III is set to address the public for the first time since the demise of the Queen.

Shortly after the gun salutes were fired all over the United Kingdom on Friday as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III met with the newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss. Following which, at 6 PM in the UK (10:30 PM IST), the King is going to make a televised address to the nation.

Official Proclamation of King Charles on September 9

The Accession Council, a group of senior government officials, will convene a meet at St. James' Palace on Saturday, September 10, where King Charles will be officially proclaimed. An official will then deliver the proclamation aloud from a balcony in St. James's Palace at 11 AM (3:30 PM IST). It will also be read out in other locations across the UK.