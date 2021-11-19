Liverpool Bombing Suspect Used Device With Ball Bearings For Maximum Damage: UK Police

Suspect of the UK Liverpool hospital blast Emad Al Swealmeen who was killed in the incident, packed his homemade explosive device with ball bearings in order to cause maximum death or injury, revealed police. As per a report by The Guardian, the 32-year-old used many aliases to purchase the parts of the bomb from last April, the detectives said. He died on November 14 when the taxi he hired drove to Liverpool Women’s Hospital and exploded just outside the building and left the driver wounded.

The law enforcement also said that it was possible that the homemade bomb exploded because of “the movement of the vehicle or its stopping”. Over five days after the incident took place on Sunday, it was declared as the ‘terrorist incident’ but police can not say what ideology spurred the attack. Al Swealmeen’s relatives have been tracked by the investigators, who are from the Middle East, to get more details about him.

Assistant chief constable and head of counter-terrorism police in the north-west Russ Jackson was quoted by the media outlet as saying, “Officers spoke with the brother of al-Swealmeen yesterday evening (Thursday) and this has given us an insight into his early years and an understanding of al-Swealmeen’s life and his recent state of mind, which is an important line of investigation. We are grateful for members of the public who knew him and have contacted us.”

Jackson also said that the examination of what remained in the taxi and the two addresses linked to the 32-year-old provided police with clues about the nature of the bomb and how it was put together. Jackson said, “Although there is much scientific work to do on the device to determine what made it up, we have learned a great deal over the past five days.”

“It was made using homemade explosive and had ball bearings attached to it which would have acted as shrapnel. Had it detonated in different circumstances we believe it would have caused significant injury or death,” he added.

Suspect Had Been Planning Attack Since April

Emad Al Swealmeen spent at least six months buying the components for a bomb and appears to have acted alone, said British police on Wednesday, 17 November 2021. As the investigation into the incident develops, Russ Jackson, the head of counterterrorism policing for northwest England, as per a report by AP, said that Al Swealmeen had rented a property in the city in April and since then, the 32-year-old had been making “relevant purchases” for a device. However, Jackson said that the investigators so far have not found any other people “of concern”.

(IMAGE: AP)