Traces of powder-like substance, which is suspected to be a class A drug, were discovered at a UK government grace-and-favour residence after multiple parties held there were attended by allies of former British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Similar traces were found at No 10 residence after the lockdown parties that were held by Boris Johnson, according to The Guardian.

The white powder was found at the Chevening house last summer, just days before Truss replaced Johnson as the premier, as per sources familiar with the matter. Upon discovery, the powder was tested through a swab by a staffer, who used one that changed its color when it comes in contact with cocaine.

Individual possessing cocaine in UK can be indicted of criminal charges

During the testing, it was found that the swab changed color, thus indicating the presence of the drug. In the United Kingdom, any individual possessing cocaine can be indicted of criminal charges, and face incarceration for up to 7 years, or a hefty fine. Truss, who vowed to prioritize “cracking down on illegal drugs” during her tenure, addressed the fiasco in a brief statement via her spokesperson.

“This is categorically untrue,” the spokesperson said, dispelling the allegations. “If there were evidence that this alleged activity had occurred during her use of Chevening, Ms Truss would have expected to have been informed and for the relevant authorities to have properly investigated the matter. As it is, the Guardian has produced no evidence to support these spurious claims,” they added.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for Johnson also addressed the issue, and said that the former PM “is surprised by these allegations since he has not previously been made aware of any suggestions of drug use in 10 Downing Street and as far as he is aware no such claims were made to Sue Gray or to any other investigators.”

Furthermore, the spokesperson justified that Johnson, during his tenure, was a strong advocate against the use of drugs. “It was a feature of Mr Johnson’s premiership that he strongly campaigned against drug use, especially middle-class drug use. His government made huge investments in tougher policing to help roll up county lines drugs gangs, which cause so much misery. He repeatedly called for harsher punishments for the use and distribution of class A drugs,” the spokesperson went on to say.