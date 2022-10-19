Liz Truss Confirms She Will Be UK PM Until Next General Polls; 'will Solve All Issues'

Amid the massive turbulence in UK politics, embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced she will continue to hold her chair even though a number of Tories have shown dissatisfaction publicly. When the interviewer on BBC asked her about leadership, she swiftly reacted to the question and mentioned her name and said she will continue for at least until the country holds its next general elections.

"I remain committed to the vision, but we will have to deliver that in a different way," Truss said amid several ups and downs in a very small period of time.

Moreover, the UK media reported that following the meeting in Westminster, PM apologised to those in attendance for the mistakes her government had made in terms of its mini-budget economic policies. During the interview, she acknowledged the responsibility for going "too far, too fast" - and added she wanted to "say sorry for the mistakes that have been made". Her statement came on the same day when Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt took charge following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng from his post.

Truss's statement about leadership turned more crucial as she has been facing several challenges as the newly appointed Exchequer Chancellor dramatically ripped up the government’s economic plan by reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that Prime Minister announced less than a month ago. Some media reports also claimed that Hunt is the top runner in the race for the next PM. However, he refuted such reports and urged the Labour Party to give Truss a "second chance" despite the fact that five of his own party members already publicly called for her to leave Number 10. "I rule it out, Mrs Hunt rules it out, three Hunt children rule it out."

Rishi Sunak had predicated the misfortune around two months ago

It is worth mentioning that UK politics have been under severe turbulence ever since the then-UK Chancellor initiated trouble for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson.

Subsequently, Truss formed the government following the debacle of Sunak-- days before Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest. However, whatever Sunak had contested about Truss during the election campaign turned concrete as she made several blunders.

Earlier during the election campaign, Sunak, on multiple occasions, contested the promises of his opponent and claimed she could not handle the economy and would plunge the country into an "inflation crisis". Alleging that Truss would increase borrowing to “historic and dangerous levels,” Sunak's had said, "She has no concrete plan to run the economy" and added she would not be able to provide a respite to households in the upcoming winter.

Image: @trussliz/Twitter