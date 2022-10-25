Liz Truss Delivers Farewell Speech As UK PM: Cites Monarchic transition As Key Achievement

Making her last resignation speech outside Downing Street, the outgoing UK prime minister Liz Truss said that it was a 'huge honour to be prime minister’ of the UK. Justifying the policies and decisions during the closing of her premiership, Truss said from the podium that her government "acted urgently and decisively on the side of hardworking families and businesses”. "From my time as prime minister, I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold,” Truss noted, quoting a stoic saying from the Roman philosopher Seneca.



Truss stated that the country must now look ahead at the future as the UK "cannot afford to be a low growth country" and "we need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms”. She also said that as the new premier takes over, the UK still should continue to support Ukraine. She then sent her congratulatory messages to the newly elected UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, saying, "I wish Rishi Sunak every success for the country.” Truss also thanked those who helped her government during the premiership.



“I believe in the British people, and I know that brighter days lie ahead,” UK’s outgoing premier said during her final three minutes and six seconds address.

UK PM role ‘a huge privilege': Truss says at her final cabinet meeting

Liz Truss held one last cabinet meeting with the ministers, and she told them that the government had "secured some significant achievements" in the "short time" it had been in place. According to a readout from 10 Downing Street, Truss stressed that her government ensured the country was able to mourn the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. She further noted that the members also welcomed His Majesty King Charles III as the new monarch with new vigour, describing it as “a vital moment in the history of our country.”

The outgoing prime minister justified her stepping down, saying that the British government “acted to immediately protect the public and businesses from unsustainably high energy bills – bringing in the Energy Price Guarantee to save the typical household around £700 this winter.” "The government also stuck to its pledge to scrap the rise in national insurance and demonstrated its steadfast commitment in supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's war of aggression,” she added. Truss concluded the cabinet meeting noting that her time in the premier role “had been a huge privilege and that her successor will have her support as they now build on the important steps already taken by cabinet to support the country."