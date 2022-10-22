Liz Truss Facing Calls To Turn Down Yearly £115,000 Grant As Ex-UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss announced her decision to step down as UK's Prime Minister outside No 10 on Thursday after just 45 days since taking charge. Following her decision, Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of the UK. The development came after Truss announced her mini-budget last month sparking weeks of turmoil and financial chaos in the market.

Meanwhile, the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Liz Truss not to claim an allowance of up to £115,000 a year that she would be entitled to after resigning as Prime Minister. Starmer claimed that Truss had "not earned the right" to the allowance, reported BBC. The contention is regarding the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA), currently set at £115,000, to which all former prime ministers of the UK are entitled.

Speaking to the BBC, Starmer said, "She shouldn't take that entitlement. After 44 days she has not earned the right to that entitlement, she should turn it down."

Who will be the next UK PM?

The Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak has reportedly become the first Tory leadership contender in the UK PM race to pass the 100-nomination threshold. Notably, securing the support of 100 MPs is the minimum requirement to enter the next stage of the contest for the post of UK’s Prime Minister and Tory leader. Taking to social media, several Conservative party leaders have showcased their support for Rishi Sunak in the Prime Ministerial race.

I have worked incredibly closely with Boris, Rishi & Penny in Government. I admire all three



With the challenges we face today: economic crisis & the need to restore authoritative leadership, @RishiSunak is the best person to lead our country



— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) October 21, 2022

UK MP Matt Hancock stated on Twitter, “With the challenges we face today: economic crisis & the need to restore authoritative leadership, Rishi Sunak is the best person to lead our country.”

I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest.



— Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) October 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Penny Mordaunt has announced she would be running to become the Tory leader and the nation’s next Prime Minister. The Commons leader tweeted, “I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest.”

Boris Jhonson is also being viewed as a contender but has not officially announced his intention to run for the post.

What is the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA)?

The PDCA was announced in March 1991 by UK’s former Prime Minister John Major in the wake of Margaret Thatcher's resignation. PDCA was introduced in order to assist the ex-prime minister still active in public life, with payments with an aim to meet the actual cost of continuing to fulfil public duties. This means that the UK’s former prime ministers can draw on the PDCA for any costs that arise as a result of public duties.

The costs under the allowance are a reimbursement of incurred expenses for office costs and secretarial costs arising from the special position of the prime ministers in public life, reported the BBC. Salaries for staff who help the PM with their work in public life, or travel costs to events where they are appearing as an ex-PM, are all examples of such expenses.

The PDCA is not paid to support private or parliamentary duties. The current limit on what the former prime ministers of the UK can draw is set at £115,000 and has remained frozen since 2011. Former prime ministers have not always claimed the total amount, and it is not paid automatically, so they have to provide receipts.

Meanwhile, joining Starmer, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey made a similar demand and stated that Liz Truss should not claim the allowance. He likened the PDCA to a "full state pension", and said it was "many, many times" what workers could expect in retirement, reported LBC radio. The remarks from Labour leaders follow similar calls from campaigners and unions for the former prime minister to turn down the allowance.