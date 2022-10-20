Liz Truss Steps Down As UK's Prime Minister After Just 45 Days

Liz Truss has announced her decision to step down as UK's Prime Minister after just 45 days since taking charge. Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.

The 47-year-old outgoing prime minister will stay in charge until her successor is elected by the governing Tory party, with a speeded-up leadership election to be completed by next week.

Her former leadership rival, Rishi Sunak, is seen as a frontrunner in that race but a consensus within a divided Tory party remains elusive, with the Opposition Labour Party renewing calls for an immediate general election.

Liz Truss admits she failed to 'deliver the mandate'

"I recognise though that given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said in a brief statement outside 10 Downing Street.

The embattled leader said she had spoken to King Charles III to notify him of her resignation and also met the 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady, in charge of Tory leadership elections.

"We have agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our countries economic stability and national security. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen,” added Truss.

A downcast Truss, who stepped out of 10 Downing Street with her husband, said she had taken over at a time of great instability but ultimately admitted she had failed in her mission to deliver her economic agenda.

Truss was Britain's third female Prime Minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.