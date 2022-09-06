Liz Truss To Appoint Supportive Tories In Her Cabinet To Fight UK's Economic Crisis

On September 6, Liz Truss will take over as prime minister of the United Kingdom and new leader of the Conservative party. The new PM-elect will immediately appoint a cabinet of supportive MPs as her administration starts a race against time to formulate solutions to the crisis caused by rising living costs.

After achieving victory over the former chancellor, Rishi Sunak in the fiercely contested Conservative leadership race that was started after Tory MPs evicted Boris Johnson, she will become Britain's fourth Tory prime minister in six years. On September 8, the incoming prime minister is anticipated to make plans for a freeze on energy prices as she struggles to manage a massive to-do list in the midst of the worst economic crisis in a decade.

She will also have a difficult time winning over Conservative MPs because she inherits a very divided party that is performing poorly in the polls. Some mutinous backbenchers are even rumoured to be plotting her downfall. Truss received 81,326 (57.4%) Tory votes to the former chancellor's 60,399 (42.6%), a narrower victory than many predicted.

She celebrated the outcome on the evening of September 5 with devoted MPs and supporters, but the victory's exuberance would soon give way to the harsh reality of the problems ahead, with the nation gripped by a crisis over the cost of living and the economy on the verge of recession. Truss said in her victory speech at a conference centre in central London that Tory ideals in freedom, low taxes, and personal responsibility "resonate with the British people."

Truss offered "bold plan" to slash taxes and expand economy

She offered a "bold plan" to slash taxes and expand the economy, as well as a pledge to "deal with" increasing energy bills and longer-term energy supplies, after already promising to reverse a national insurance increase and lower corporation tax. Later this week, Truss is expected announce support for individuals and businesses, with allies reportedly contemplating a £100 billion package that might include a cap on energy rates.

The Guardian reported citing Treasury sources that under the concept, funds might be provided by commercial banks and secured by government guarantees, and then added to consumers' bills over time. According to sources, one option being discussed is to potentially freeze all family bills until the upcoming general election in 2024.

Additionally, it was claimed that Truss was preparing to increase North Sea gas extraction. The proposed plan would prevent the average annual household energy bills from increasing to £3,549 from their current level of £1,971 level.

Image: AP