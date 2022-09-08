Liz Truss, UK Leaders Express Concerns Over Queen's Health Update: 'Nation Deeply Worried'

United Kingdom's newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed her concern over the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who is currently under medical supervision. Taking to Twitter, Truss stated that the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace. "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she stated. The UK PM's remarks came after Buckingham Palace, on Thursday, reported about the Queen's health.

The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old Queen cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was advised to rest. According to reports, the members of the Queen's family including Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William are currently on their way to Balmoral to be with the monarch. At her vacation home in Scotland, Balmoral Castle, she oversaw the formal transfer of power to Truss on Tuesday, September 6.

Queen is 'comfortable', says Buckingham Palace

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace further stated that the Queen is “comfortable” and has been advised to be under medical supervision. As soon as news about Elizabeth's health surfaced, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also halted a debate on energy bills in the House of Commons to inform the parliamentarians about it. He interrupted Westminster leader Ian Blackford's speech and said, "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment," Sky News reported.

UK's Leader of Opposition wishes Queen a speedy recovery

Further, the UK's Leader of Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer also expressed his concern and wished the Queen a speedy recovery. "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery (sic)," he wrote on Twitter. It is worth mentioning here that Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British royal family, is the second-longest reigning monarch in history. The Queen has ruled the country for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952.

