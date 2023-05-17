Liz Truss Urges Rishi Sunak To Not Shy Away From Declaring China A 'threat' To UK Security

Former British premier Liz Truss urged her successor and incumbent PM Rishi Sunak to brand China as a "threat" to the United Kingdom's security and implement relevant policies to minimise any risks. Truss made the remarks during an address delivered in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei. She called for Sunak to match his words from last summer's Conservative Party leadership contest with conspicuous actions.

Earlier in March, the PM modified the UK's integrated review of foreign and defence policy in March to classify China as an "epoch-defining and systemic challenge." During her speech, Truss, a No 10 inhabitant of 44 days, said that the review needs to be changed in order to "state clearly that China is a threat."

Truss also demanded that Sunak was "right" and the UK needs to "see those policies enacted urgently," referring to the PM's pledge to shut down each one of China's Confucius Institutes in the UK. "Confucius Institutes should be closed down immediately. Instead, the service could be provided by organisations with the support of Hong Kong nationals and Taiwanese nationals who have come to the UK on a free basis," she said, according to Sky News.

Liz Truss exhorts West to 'not believe a word' that China says

Truss being in Taiwan marked the first visit of an erstwhile British prime minister to the East Asian country since Margaret Thatcher in the 1990s. During the trip, she exhorted Western allies to not collaborate with China at any cost, given the fact that the country is performing a massive "military build-up."

"We know what happens to the environment or world health under totalitarian regimes that don't tell the truth - you can't believe a word they say," she said, adding that "China is "undertaking the biggest military build-up in peacetime history ... They have already made their choice about their strategy." "The only choice we have is do we appease and accommodate that strategy or do we take action now?" she asked.