London: Thousands Of Anti-mask Protesters Hold Demonstrations Amid COVID-19

Hundreds of Britons took to streets in London to raise voice against the mandatory use of face masks in shops. As per the latest regulations, starting from July 24, face-covering are mandatory for all people visiting shops and supermarkets. Opposing this, scores of people gathered in Speaker’s corner in the Hyde Park, from where they marched till the Marble arch.

Hundreds gather in Hyde Park to protest wearing masks https://t.co/58Rvss4QBH pic.twitter.com/pnZryXTPN5 — tweetonlondon (@tweetonlondon) July 19, 2020

‘Freedom over fear’

According to reports, the demonstrators raised signs which read, “I will not be masked, tested, tracked’ or ‘no masks’. Many of them were seen spotting masks with ripped frontal part or plague doctor costumes. In addition, there were others who were opposing the use of vaccinations.

Protest at Hyde park today against face masks .Small gathering of people, speakers spoke well. Not well supported, If we want government to listen these events needed to be supported by thousands ! Wake up Britain ! pic.twitter.com/9XlCEyVhXH — Rose (@Rose59627061) July 19, 2020

The demonstration tilted, ‘Keep Britain Free' was reportedly initiated by a business tycoon Simon Dolan, who had earlier lost at his attempt to reverse the government lockdown measures. Speaking to international media reporter many said that the new regulations were liberty sapping and that the mass protest looked to repel the erosion of freedom in the UK .

Speaker corner Hyde Park 19th July 2020 Protest against the imposition of mask wearing, London, UK.❤️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/lHSlmigfJa — Tasleem Mulhall (@TasleemMulhall) July 19, 2020

UK is the country with the highest death toll in Europe. Recently, the country said that it was pausing its daily update of the COVID-19 death toll after experts asserted that the calculation of data might be exaggerated. Currently, the government has ordered a review of the calculations made by Public Health England (PHE), the government agency responsible for managing infectious disease outbreaks in the UK.

