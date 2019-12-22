London Bridge Hero Opens Up About Capturing Terrorist With Narwhal Tusk

When a man named Usman Khan killed two passerby - Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones and injured three others in a knife attack on November 29, members from the public took down Khan with fire extinguishers and a Narwhal tusk. In a recent media interview, the man with the tusk finally spoke about the day's experience.

Several video clips shared on social media showed members of the public being overwhelmed by the knife-wielding terrorist with police pulling a man in jeans away from the suspect just seconds before firing. The person bearing the tusk was later identified by the media as Darryn Frost -- a 38-year-old civil servant at the Ministry of Justice -- who was attending a prisoner rehabilitation event nearby when he heard a commotion downstairs and grabbed the tusk from the wall in Fishmongers' Hall.

London Bridge Hero speaks on capturing the attacker

The London Bridge Hero spoke to the UK Public broadcaster that very few rushed to the scene. He took a narwhal tusk from the wall and used it to defend himself and others from the attacker. Frost further explained that another man was holding the attacker at bay with a wooden chair. Just then he ran down the stairs, stood next to the man with the chair, and the two of them confronted the attacker.

The attacker had knives in both hands and, and upon seeing him with the narwhal tusk, pointed at his midriff, Frost said. Khan then turned towards Frost and indicated he had an explosive device around his waist.

At this point, the man next to Frost threw his chair at the attacker, who then started running towards him with knives raised above his head, Frost added. The members of the public along with Frost with the tusk in hand then chased the attacker all the way to the bridge. After a little struggle, they managed to hold him on the ground, said Frost. At that point, Frost went forward and tried to isolate the blades by holding his wrists so that he could not hurt anyone or set off the device.

Following this, Frost was pulled away by an officer seconds before Khan was shot and killed. The London Bridge hero thanked those who confronted the attacker, and also those who put themselves in danger to tend to the injured, relying on them to protect them while they cared for others. As per reports, Frost handed the tusk to the man before going back upstairs to find another one. When he returned, he found the first tusk shattered on the floor and all around him people were fleeing.

Frost said he will always feel the deep hurt of not being able to save Jones and Merritt, he said the selflessness of injured people who refused treatment so that those more seriously injured could receive help filled him with hope on that dark day. He added that he feels all have a duty to challenge the spread of fear, hatred or intolerance within our communities.

