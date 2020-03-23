Britons Clogging Sewers With Wet Wipes, Kitchen Rolls Due To Lack Of Toilet Paper

An increasing number of sewers are being clogged with wipes, kitchen roll, and newspaper as coronavirus stockpiling leaves shelves bare in London, Northumbrian Water has revealed. The company, which serves Northumberland, Tyne, and Wear, Durham and parts of North Yorkshire, has warned that blockages risk ‘devastating consequences’ for the community. Now, that would be fine if people were just chucking the wipes in the bin after use, but from the looks of these images released by Northumbrian Water, that doesn’t seem to be happening.

Sewage blockage by wipes

It appears that far too many of us are flushing huge amounts of wet wipes down the loo, and blocking countless sewers, as a result. Highlighting the situation and explaining its consequences, the water company Northumbrian Water has shared a couple of downright vile pictures showing what happens to wet wipes when they’re flushed and trust me the first sight of the picture will give a pukish feeling.

"Toilet roll alternatives are clogging up #NorthEast sewers, causing homes to be at greater risk of sewer flooding & the environment at greater risk of pollution! Broken heart," the water company captioned the pictures on their Twitter handle. As soon as the company shared the horrifying pictures on social media, scores of people reached out to the comment section with their say on the situation.

Read: Punjab Notifies Policy For Recovery Of Water Arrears, Sewerage Charges

Read: 110 People Died Cleaning Sewers Last Year, Highest Since 2015: Athawale

Spreading the message that the toilets are not bins, the company seemed to educate people on social media while explaining the serious repercussions involved if people continue to flush wet wipes. One of the users lauded the sincere efforts of the water company. "Keep up the good work guys, he tweeted. While another user enquired whether the toilet wipes are safe to flush or not to which he company was quick enough to respond that though the wipes claim that they might disappear down the toilet, they can still have clogging issues.''

Simon Cyhanko, Head of Wastewater Networks at Northumbrian Water, had asked people to help by taking small steps – and that’s to put wipes and any alternatives in the bin. He also said that blockages can have devastating consequences, from causing people’s homes to be flooded with toilet waste to the environment being polluted, but by binning the wipe and toilet roll alternatives one can help make a massive difference.

Read: DDA Forms Panel To Probe Sewer Incident In Which Sanitation Worker Died

Read: Sanitation Worker Dies While Cleaning Sewer In Delhi