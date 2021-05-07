London: Fire At High-rise Causes Multiple Injuries, Residents Criticise Govt And Developer

East London high-rise caught fire on May 7 early morning (local time) that had cladding similar to what was used on another building, Grenfell, which caused the death of 72 people in a 2017 blaze. The Friday incident led to several injuries and leaving residents angry who denounced the UK government as well as the building’s developer over lack of action to repair the block sooner.

As per the Guardian report, the fire broke out just before 9 AM on the eighth floor of the 19-floor storey apartment building in the New Providence Wharf development in Poplar which is clad partially in combustible aluminium panels similar to the ones that fuelled the fire on Grenfell Tower four years ago. However, it was not fixed due to a row over who should bear the cost of amendments.

The fire on Friday tore through flats over at least three storeys, leaving residents trapped on smoke-logged balconies before at least 125 firefighters arrived at the site to control the blazes. The videos posted by onlookers and some residents showed that the smoke from the incident spread across at least six floors. The media publication reported that two men were taken to the hospital suffering smoke inhalation. Further, at least 38 adults and four children were reportedly treated at the scene by crews from the London ambulance service.

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a 19-storey block of flats in #Poplar Parts of the 8th, 9th and 10th floors are alight. There are now 20 fire engines at the scene © @ATLondon2 https://t.co/XsbfJEXQqm pic.twitter.com/228AyjNzxf — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 7, 2021

Tower Hamlets residents demand developments

Since Grenfell began its years-long demand for developments in its cladding, shortly after, Tower Hamlets residents have also been urging the building’s developer, Ballymore and the British government to meet the costs of the repair which is reportedly estimated at £12 million. Repair works were scheduled to start on May 10.

The East London high-rise is among thousands of buildings in the UK that are affected following the Grenfell fire safety crisis. Almost a quarter of such buildings in London are constructed with aluminium composite material panels that were used on Grenfell. Even during the Friday fire, the areas around the windows and balconies were appeared to be most impacted. Just this week, Ballymore had told residents it was about the start of the remedial work at the building in New Providence Wharf.

