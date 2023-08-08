London Graffiti Wall Becomes Centre Of War Of Words With Pro-China & Pro-democracy Slogans

A popular street in London, United Kingdom, has become the centre of a heated debate between supporters of democracy and those loyal to Chinese President Xi Jinping's government. Over the weekend, both sides came bearing spraypaints in hand, scribbling their thoughts on the walls of the city's Brick Lane.

At first, bold Chinese characters in red appeared against the backdrop of a white wall, reading values upheld by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The words included “Democracy,” “Civility,” “Freedom,” “Equality,” “Justice” and “The Rule of Law," according to The Guardian.

But as images of the slogans made rounds on social media, locals headed to Brick Lane to condemn Beijing, street art style. They wrote -- “Free Uighurs” and “Free Tibet," referring to the tragic Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989. Most of the slogans signalling support for China were covered by Saturday, and a Chinese student who led the sloganeers suddenly caught himself surrounded in harsh scrutiny.

Who was behind the slogans?

Wang Hanzheng, a student of the Royal College of Art who goes by the name Yi Que for his artistic work, named the grafitti as “East London's Socialist Core Values”. In a statement on social media, he insisted that the slogans “did not carry a strong political message" and were simply spray-painted as a way of expressing freedom creatively.

“I wanted to see how the core values of socialism could bring a different impact to Brick Lane, which has long been symbolized and commercialized as a space of freedom. I wanted to explore a new way of commercialized artwork,” he said. He added that with his latest work, he aimed to ignite meaningful discussions and showcase China through art.

Yi Que issues statement amid outrage

Que revealed that the backlash has turned into something larger, with him being a victim of cyberbullying and death threats and personal details of his parents being made public by furious users on social media. “My parents are already quite old. I implore you not to do this. I am very concerned about their safety," he said.

"Some of my social media accounts have been restricted, but at this moment, I cannot remain silent or back down I really don't want to affect my family and friends. I am willing to bear all the doubts and consequences. At the same time, I hope people from all walks of life and scholars can offer some assistance. I am in the midst of severe persecution,” he added.