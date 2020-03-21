London's Homeless Will Be Housed In Hotel Rooms To Self-isolate Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

London’s Mayor on March 21 announced that hundreds of the city's homeless will be housed in hotels in order to self-isolate them. As per reports, Mayor Sadiq Khan also said that the move was vital in giving them vital protection from the Coronavirus pandemic. Three hundred rooms in two hotels have been made available for the next 12 weeks for the city’s homeless.

Protect everyone

As per reports, a statement from the London Mayor’s office said that the Coronavirus outbreak affects everyone and that everything must be done to safeguard people’s health, especially the Londoners that have to contend with sleeping each night on London’s streets.

According to reports, there are some 1,100 homeless people in London that have to sleep on the city streets every night. The homeless will be housed in two hotels belonging to the intercontinental chain and will be transported there by drivers of black cabs, all of whom have volunteered for the task. This announcement comes after the British government ordered stronger steps like premises such as pubs, restaurants and cafes to close.

Tube stations to close

The transport officials in London, on March 19, closed dozens of underground stations in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. Transport for London (TfL) reportedly said that it was reducing services but also painting the system to enable critical workers to make essential journeys. Furthermore, the agency, in a statement said that up to 40 London Underground (LU) stations that do not interchange with other lines will be closed until further notice.

The new measure came after the authorities had place approximately 20,000 troops on standby to help in the fight against Coronavirus. The Ministry of Defence reportedly said that it was placing the military personnel at ‘higher readiness’ to help public services. As per reports, reservist would also be called in and in addition, 150 military personnel, who are trained to drive oxygen tankers, will also be called to help the health service if needed.

