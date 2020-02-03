London: Streatham Knife Attacker Identified By Cops, Was Released From Jail Days Ago

London's Metropolitan Police Service has released the name of the suspect responsible for stabbing two people in Streatham High Road, Lambeth, on February 2. The Metropolitan Police, in a statement, said that though the suspect has not been formally identified, they are confident that attacker was Sudesh Amman.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi confirmed that the 20-year-old suspect, who had been serving a sentence on terror charges, was recently released from prison. The police found a device strapped to the suspect’s body after he was shot dead and called specialist explosives officers to deal with the potential threat, which turned out to be a hoax.

“Armed officers, who were part of a proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation and were following the suspect on foot, were in immediate attendance and shot a male suspect dead at the scene,” said D'Orsi.

Victims out of danger

The victims, a man and a woman, were provided initial first aid by the officers present at the scene and later admitted in south London hospitals. The man, who was initially considered to be in a life-threatening condition, is out of danger. The woman had sustained minor injuries and has already been discharged from the hospital.

“I would like to reiterate our pleas for common sense and restraint in circulating pictures and videos of this incident – including images of the officers involved and of the victims



We ask public to continue to remain vigilant and report any concerns they have to police” — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Apart from the two victims of the stabbing incident, another woman got injured, believed to have been caused by glass after police open fire at the suspect. According to the police, the woman is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Metropolitan Police Service is confident that it was an isolated incident that has been contained and Counter-Terrorism Command is investigating it.

“I would ask anyone with information, images or footage of the incident that this be shared with our investigation team...Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation can call the police, in confidence, on 0800 789 321,” urged D'Orsi.

