London: Unfazed By Terror Attack, Waitress Asks Cop If Cafe Can Stay Open For 30 Minutes

In the wake of a stabbing incident on Streatham High Road, Lambeth, on February 2, a bizarre video has gone viral on the internet. The video was shot inside a small restaurant and starts off by showcasing a police officer entering the restaurant and asking everyone to leave the premises.

Police: “Sorry guys. You need to close. We need to evacuate - there’s been a terror incident just down the street.”



Cafe staff: “Just give us half an hour because people have to eat.”

🤦🏻‍♀️ #Streatham pic.twitter.com/O3RmYImQKC — Claire Stephenson (@The_Write_Type) February 2, 2020

The video shows the policeman entering the establishment and saying, "Sorry guys, you're going to have to close, we've got to evacuate I'm afraid. Everyone's going to have to go"

"There's been a terrorist incident down there, we're closing everything down. If you want to stay safe you'll listen to me."

The policeman is interrupted by a woman who apparently tells him, "Just give us half an hour because people have to eat".

The officer immediately replies by stating, "Madam, a terrorist has been shot dead just down there, they've got a possible IED vest, which is a bomb. If you want to try and stay open for half an hour and you want to put these lives in danger, then be my guest".

Read: UK To Announce New Rules For Militants After Street Stabbing

Read: Third Arrest In London Stabbing Deaths Of 3 Indians

Netizens applaud police officer's calm nature

The bizarre incident prompted a lot of people to applaud the police officer for dealing with the situation in a very calm way, given the situation.

This officer’s actions were commendable. Firm, polite, business-like. Typical attributes of a British copper who has to deal with certain mind numbing elements of the great British public! Good on him... #Streatham #metpolice — Clive Allan (@clive_allan) February 2, 2020

This is why I have complete respect for the emergency services. One moment they’re dealing with a terrorist incident and the very next they are dealing with complete bell-ends like the woman who wants half an hour to figure it out. They don’t get paid enough for either scenario — Chris Flynn (@ChristheViking) February 2, 2020

London Police release name of suspect

London's Metropolitan Police Service has released the name of the suspect responsible for stabbing two people in Streatham High Road, Lambeth, on February 2. The Metropolitan Police, in a statement, said though the suspect has not been formally identified, they are confident that attacker was Sudesh Amman.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi confirmed that the 20-year-old suspect, who had been serving a sentence on terror charges, was recently released from prison. The police found a device strapped to the suspect’s body after he was shot dead and called specialist explosives officers to deal with the potential threat, which turned out to be a hoax.

Read: UK Police Confirms 3 Men Killed In London Stabbing Were Indians

Read: Murder Trial Begins In Fatal Portland Light-rail Stabbings