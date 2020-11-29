Last Updated:

London Police Arrest More Than 150 'anti-COVID-19 Restrictions' Protesters

"Enforcement action is a result of those individuals deliberately breaking law and targeting officers with aggression," Met Police said after arrests in London.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
London

Police in the UK detained more than 150 demonstrators rallying against the new coronavirus clampdown in London. On November 28, police officials said that arrests were made for several offenses including breach of England’s lockdown scheduled to end on Dec. 2 in central London's West End shopping district. According to several footages that emerged, a large crowd of protesters confronted the deputies at St James's Park, near Westminster, as they rallied through the city chanting slogans such as “freedom”, stop controlling us”, and "Defend Freedom, Defend Humanity”. 

In a statement on Twitter, UK’s Metropolitan Police said, “Crowds continue to protest and gather in the vicinity of Oxford Circus and Regent Street.” It warned, “We are urging people to leave the area and go home. If not, you may face arrest or enforcement action.”Meanwhile, the mob that opposed the COVID-19 vaccines, activists, and conspiracy theorists also flooded the streets flashing “no more lockdowns” placards at the security forces that struggled to maintain law and order. After repeated warnings to the crowd to disperse and maintain social distancing, UK police handcuffed several protesters on charges of flouting coronavirus restrictions as the mob scuffled with police, hurled bottles and smoke bombs.

Meanwhile, the forces retaliated with tear gas and placing barricades to prohibit crowd mobilization. “On Friday, we made it very clear how we would police this event, warning those looking to attend that they risked facing enforcement action if they attended a gathering in London. Today’s enforcement action is a direct result of those individuals deliberately breaking the law and at times, targeting our officers with aggression and causing disruption to the road network," Met Police Chief said in a statement.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, policing commander for this event, said: “This was a challenging day for Met, City of London and British Transport Police officers and I would like to thank them for the professionalism they have shown throughout the day.

Read: UK FM On Brexit Talks, Virus And Iranian Scientist

Read: UK Citizens To Plant Trees To Mark 70th Anniversary Of Queen Elizabeth II On The Throne

"Today's enforcement action is a direct result of those individuals deliberately breaking the law and at times, targeting our officers with aggression and causing disruption to the road network," Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said in a statement.

1.6 million total coronavirus infections

The UK entered the nationwide lockdown as it recorded 1.6 million total coronavirus infections and a deadly winter surge of the second wave that overwhelmed the hospitals and pushed healthcare to its maximum capacity. The death toll jumped to a total of 58,000 so far. However, opposing the clampdown to stem the rising cases, demonstrators led by the group Save Our Rights UK took to streets demanding resumption of business, yelling, “No more lies, no more masks, no more lockdowns.” As the lockdown ends on Dec.2, the Boris Johnson government is set to impose tiered restrictions ahead of festivities. 

Read: UK Secures Additional 2 Million Doses Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

Read: UK PM Writes To Upset MPs, Assures New Three-tiered COVID System Has 'sunset' Expiry

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND