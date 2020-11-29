London Police Arrest More Than 150 'anti-COVID-19 Restrictions' Protesters

Police in the UK detained more than 150 demonstrators rallying against the new coronavirus clampdown in London. On November 28, police officials said that arrests were made for several offenses including breach of England’s lockdown scheduled to end on Dec. 2 in central London's West End shopping district. According to several footages that emerged, a large crowd of protesters confronted the deputies at St James's Park, near Westminster, as they rallied through the city chanting slogans such as “freedom”, stop controlling us”, and "Defend Freedom, Defend Humanity”.

More than 150 arrests were made while policing today's protest in London.



We made it very clear how we would police this event, warning those looking to attend that they risked facing enforcement action.



Full details 👉 https://t.co/RciW9gMaZ8 pic.twitter.com/pcrk29Yjh4 — Met Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 28, 2020

In a statement on Twitter, UK’s Metropolitan Police said, “Crowds continue to protest and gather in the vicinity of Oxford Circus and Regent Street.” It warned, “We are urging people to leave the area and go home. If not, you may face arrest or enforcement action.”Meanwhile, the mob that opposed the COVID-19 vaccines, activists, and conspiracy theorists also flooded the streets flashing “no more lockdowns” placards at the security forces that struggled to maintain law and order. After repeated warnings to the crowd to disperse and maintain social distancing, UK police handcuffed several protesters on charges of flouting coronavirus restrictions as the mob scuffled with police, hurled bottles and smoke bombs.

Meanwhile, the forces retaliated with tear gas and placing barricades to prohibit crowd mobilization. “On Friday, we made it very clear how we would police this event, warning those looking to attend that they risked facing enforcement action if they attended a gathering in London. Today’s enforcement action is a direct result of those individuals deliberately breaking the law and at times, targeting our officers with aggression and causing disruption to the road network," Met Police Chief said in a statement.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, policing commander for this event, said: “This was a challenging day for Met, City of London and British Transport Police officers and I would like to thank them for the professionalism they have shown throughout the day.

We're aware groups are intending to protest in #London tomorrow.



We want to be clear, gathering in groups is not permitted under the current regulations.



Anyone looking to join a protest is urged to stay home.



Details👉 https://t.co/XpjrkFMIFf pic.twitter.com/5Wkjv0v8rU — Met Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 27, 2020

💥They've arrested Santa Claus!



💥IN LONDON ANTI LOCKDOWN PROTEST 💥



V@RedSkyRising20 pic.twitter.com/SNMszNfxex — DOWNBUTNOTOUT007 (@DOWNBUTNOTOUT01) November 28, 2020

Anti lockdown protest in central London - it’s like a pro brexit March. Old, thick angry men and women. Brain dead morons



pic.twitter.com/EO5zRMDOdV — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🕷🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠🦠 (@g_gosden) November 28, 2020

Anti lockdown protest in London now, going down Oxford Street! pic.twitter.com/7nX2Iu7q7B — Jake Painter (@jakepainter2) November 28, 2020

"Today's enforcement action is a direct result of those individuals deliberately breaking the law and at times, targeting our officers with aggression and causing disruption to the road network," Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said in a statement.

1.6 million total coronavirus infections

The UK entered the nationwide lockdown as it recorded 1.6 million total coronavirus infections and a deadly winter surge of the second wave that overwhelmed the hospitals and pushed healthcare to its maximum capacity. The death toll jumped to a total of 58,000 so far. However, opposing the clampdown to stem the rising cases, demonstrators led by the group Save Our Rights UK took to streets demanding resumption of business, yelling, “No more lies, no more masks, no more lockdowns.” As the lockdown ends on Dec.2, the Boris Johnson government is set to impose tiered restrictions ahead of festivities.

Thousands on the streets of Marseille today in protest against the Coronavirus lockdown measures which are destroying businesses and livelihoods pic.twitter.com/JrWRVANzpA — Ninnyd 🇬🇧❤️🇺🇸 Waiting~4~the Revolution (@ninnyd101) November 26, 2020

This is what the police have had to deal with today. Violent thugs causing destruction and attacking police officers under the false banner of an anti lockdown protest in London today. #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/htDzsF9QqN — 🌟Bar Disciple🌟🌹🆓🇵🇸 (@BarDisciple) November 28, 2020

Peaceful anti Coronavirus lockdown protest in central London today, aggressive baton swinging police as usual, only ever use these tactics against the white working class.



We didn’t see any of this during the BLM protests during the peak of the pandemic pic.twitter.com/moSnaIaPzY — Tony (@Mrtdogg) November 28, 2020

Anti Lockdown Protest London 28th November... pic.twitter.com/oun7hjEYPX — Taxi Driver... (@appseyes) November 28, 2020

Welcome to broken Britain. Scene from the Anti lockdown protest in London today. You can hear them chanting “freedom freedom”. I hat freedom are they asking for? The freedom to be super spreaders in the open whilst causing more destruction to our economy? #COVIDIOT #Covidiots pic.twitter.com/ZJaREq9pi7 — 🌟Bar Disciple🌟🌹🆓🇵🇸 (@BarDisciple) November 28, 2020

