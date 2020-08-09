London Police Defend Smashing Car Window, Arrest After Racism Complaint

The City of London Police defended smashing a man’s car window and arresting him on suspicion of selling drugs after the man shared a recent experience of being stopped and searched. In May, Ryan Colaco, a rapper and Black Lives Matter supporter, talked to Channel 4 television about alleged discrimination, only to be stopped and searched again after few days.

Colaco had shared the video of the incident on social media in which he can be heard saying, "why does this keep happening?" and “this can't keep happening to me, man” before an officer of the City of London Police smashes his car window with a baton. Colaco tweeted that the police wanted to search his car for "Class A drugs" but they found nothing in it.

The City of London Police said in a statement that the car was parked on the side of the road and officers suspected its presence to drugs sale. The police argued that Colaco refused to step out of his car after several requests, making it clear that they would use force if he fails to comply. They asserted that "the level of service was acceptable" given Colaco’s defiance to cooperate with the police.

Civil rights group alleges discriminatory patterns

According to civil rights group Liberty, Black people constitute three per cent of the UK population but are subject to 16 per cent of police use of force and 20 per cent of the use of Tasers. It said that Black people are over nine times more likely than white people to be stopped and searched. It also argued that use of the expansive powers granted to police to enforce the coronavirus lockdown followed these discriminatory patterns against people of colour.

“Analysis by Liberty Investigates found that nationally people of colour were over 50 per cent more likely than white people to be handed a fine for breaching the lockdown,” said the group.

