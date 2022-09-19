The police department and medics in London are all set for a huge "security operation" at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, as they prepare to strike a balance between the public's desire to mourn their beloved monarch and the necessity to safeguard the world's top leaders and dignitaries, CNN reported. According to reports, some have compared the magnitude of the event to the London Olympics, but the state funeral is expected to be much larger than the sports carnival in 2012. The state funeral plan, codenamed "Operation London Bridge," has been made carefully by several agencies in the United Kingdom.

According to reports, a massive crowd has already gathered in the city to observe the official lying-in-state, which was scheduled to last until 6.30 am (1.30 am ET) on Monday, just hours before the start of the funeral procession to Westminster Abbey. "If you think about the London marathon, the carnival, previous royal weddings, the Olympics – it’s all that in one," London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Sky News, while speaking about the scale of the event.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief.”



- His Majesty The King



➡️ https://t.co/IWS8bdYBMe pic.twitter.com/oXVjmSfRyn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 18, 2022

Queen's funeral will be the 'largest single policing operation': UK police

Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Stuart Cundy claimed that the funeral will be the "largest single policing operation" the London Metropolitan Police has ever conducted. "As a single event, this is larger than the 2012 Olympics. It is larger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend. And the range of officers, police staff, and all those supporting the operation is truly immense," he added. According to him, it is also anticipated to be the Met Police's largest ever international protection operation, as a large number of VIPs and world leaders have arrived in London to pay their last respect to the late Queen.

Queen's funeral to be attended by many royal families

It should be mentioned here that Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is also likely to be attended by members of other royal families from across Europe, including those from Norway, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands. According to the planning released by the UK government, big screens will be put up across the country, including in London’s Hyde Park, Sheffield’s Cathedral Square, Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Carlisle’s Bitts Park, Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park and Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland. Additionally, theatres all across the UK are opening their screens to broadcast the funeral, uniting local communities in remembrance.

Image: AP