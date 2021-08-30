London: Police Makes Multiple Arrests After Climate Activists Block Tower Bridge

A group of environmental supporters and activists came onto the streets of London on Monday, August 30. An aggressive group of protesters was arrested by London police after they tried to block the Tower bridge. As per media reports, the climate protestors choose one of the busiest roads for demonstrations. The group allegedly tried to block off Tower bridge by using a van and a caravan. The Metropolitan police rushed to the site and the crowd soon dispersed many were arrested.



This is the moment we disrupted an attempt by Extinction Rebellion to block a road.



We predicted where activists might strike, taking immediate action.



Throughout the past seven days, we’ve responded to several disruptive protests in London.#THREADpic.twitter.com/ydzkzXv6t8 — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) August 30, 2021

Police warns climate activists after blocking Tower Bridge

As per media reports, hundreds of protestors gathered in central London to demonstrate international inactiveness towards the climate. The Metropolitan Police said that the protestors who try to obstruct the streets of London will not be allowed in any way to create chaos on the streets. They will be first asked to disperse, and if they do not respond to the call, they may be arrested, they added. The protestors targeted one of world's most famous bridge to gain global attention and blockading the bridge was considered a "towering achievement" by the Extinction Rebellion. A couple of days ago, climate activists demonstrated against the funding of fossil fuel industries by lenders in the so-called Square Mile. So far, the UK police have arrested dozens of protestors in the last seven days. The protestors who got arrested were either found violating the law or creating a nuisance on the streets. The cops were on high alert on Sunday, after the protestors held rallies. As many as 34 people were arrested on Sunday.

Image: AP