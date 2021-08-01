London: Skinny 4-metre House That's Hardly Wider Than Bus Has Gone On Sale For Rs 17 Crore

A skinny house in London that's barely wider than a double-decker bus has gone for sale for Rs. 17 crores. The skinny house is located in the Kensington area and it measures just four metres in width. According to reports from 2020, the property went on the market for $269,000 (Rs 2 crore). The house was built in 1987 by an architect named Henry Harrison and is currently occupied by a literary agent.

How does the skinny house look like?

Reportedly, the house has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. On lower ground floors, the house has an open dining room and a double-height reception room with a state-of-the-art modern kitchen. While upper floors have bedrooms. Last year, the pictures of the house grabbed the attention of netizens on social media.

Small House Interior Design Ideas To Make Your House Look Larger

Long curtains or none

Long curtains for windows usually make a small room look bigger. It also works if the colour of the windows matches the colour of the room. No curtains also work for a lot of apartments, this lets the light come in and gives a spacious feel to the room.

Pull-out sofas

Sofas or sofa sets can take up a lot of space in a small apartment. Keeping a sofa and a bed together can mean saying goodbye to free space. So it is highly advised to keep a pull out sofa in place of a normal sofa. A pull-out sofa can be transformed into a bed whenever it is necessary for the homeowners.

Smart furniture

Furniture with broad stands should be eliminated first. Furniture with narrow stands looks as if they consume less space. Thicker stands below the furniture make them look bulkier than they normally are and make the room look congested. Furniture with storage spaces inside it, is very welcome. Small furniture is always advisable when one wants to make their apartment look more spacious.

Vertical limit

To make a room look more spacious than it is, the vertical limit needs to be omitted. The ceiling should not have any distinction from the walls because that only makes the room look smaller. Removing the vertical limit will create an open space for the room.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)