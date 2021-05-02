London: Thousands Join Biggest 'kill The Bill’ Demonstration Against Proposed Law

Thousands of protesters marched through central London against the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, in the biggest demonstration under the “kill the bill” banner to have taken place so far. The demonstrations were among hundreds of other protests that took place on May Day, traditionally the day for workers. The "Kill the Bill" movement is a coalition of several dozen activist groups which have joined forces against the bill, which they say would hand greater power to police to shut down demonstrations deemed overly noisy or disruptive, and would place significant curbs on freedom of speech and assembly. According to The Guardian, on May 1 the demonstrators gathered in Trafalgar Square and then marched past Buckingham Palace, Victoria, the Department for Education and the Home Office, and finally across the river to Vauxhall Gardens.

The bill was drafted in response to actions by Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter. While speaking to the media outlet, Pragna Patel, director of Southall Black Sisters, said that the bill represents a “massive assault” on civil liberties and it’s part of a wider trend on the part of the government to shut down free speech, shut down demonstrations, shut down dissenting voices. Patel added that in a sense, the bill is an “attack” on a fundamental democratic value, which is the right to raise a voice in criticism, in protest, in dissent.

Patel even went on to call the bill a “draconian law” and said that it will impact a person’s fundamental rights. Another protester, Paul Mason, said that the new generation of people don’t care about the so-called official politics, especially the way labour is going, stepping away from all the radical movements of last summer and this spring. Mason added that he thinks that right now the movement exists in a “political vacuum”.

‘Government will not stand by’

A Home Office spokesman, on the other hand, said that the right to protests is a cornerstone of the country’s democracy. However, over recent years there has been an increase in the use of “disruptive and dangerous tactics”. The government official said that it is “totally unacceptable” to smash private property, block emergency vehicles and prevent the printing press from distributing newspapers.

The spokesperson went on to say that the government will not stand by as the rights and freedoms of individuals, businesses and communities are trampled upon by a minority. “These new measures will not stop people from carrying out their civic right to protest and be heard, but will prevent large scale disruption - enabling the silent majority to get on with their lives,” the spokesperson added.

(Images: @shotbylucynorth/Twitter)