London Train Tracks Catch Fire Amid Soaring Temperatures; Authorities Issue Warning In UK

As record-breaking heat wave rocks most of Europe, train tracks in London caught fire after a spark ignited timber beans as the soaring temperatures are expected to hit 31 degrees Celsius. The blaze was spotted on track between Wandsworth Road and London Victoria in South London, prompting the authorities to suspend services between Victoria and Brixton. Fire on London track tracks led Network Rail to warn that other trains might slow due to high temperatures.

The soaring temperatures particularly impacted West Midlands Trains routes between Stratford-upon-Avon, Leamington Spa and Kidderminster, stated a Metro UK report, adding that the train's speeds were reduced to 20mph from the normal of 60mph. The change was only in effect until 8 PM Monday (local time). Network Rail was reportedly monitoring several locations and might introduce further speed restrictions.

The images of the track on fire were posted on social media by Network Rail guards and other officials. Steve White, managing director of Southeastern Railway also posted an image from the Monday incident and thanked the rail company along with the London Fire Brigade for the prompt response. Replying to White, Network Rail’s official Twitter account noted, “This heat is going be a serious challenge for all of us this week.”

The lineside fire that was preventing train services running into, and out of, Victoria this morning. The rest of the week is gonna be interesting with the heat 🔥 🌞 #Victoria #trains #railway Photo taken my Network Rail. pic.twitter.com/VdNG8zx5cO — Tom The Guard 🚆 🚄 (@tom_guard) July 11, 2022

Thank you to @NetworkRailSE and the London Fire Brigade for responding promptly to a lineside fire this morning and allowing services to safely resume to Victoria 👇 pic.twitter.com/9ZYibliuyF — Steve White (@SteveWhiteRail) July 11, 2022

You’re most welcome! This heat is going be a serious challenge for all of us this week. pic.twitter.com/B70RtTMDsO — Network Rail Kent & Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) July 11, 2022

What sparked the fire?

Network rail later revealed that the problems in Battersea started when the wheel timbers on the bridge caught fire. The company noted that the beams were “very dry” owing to lack of rain and added, “although we don’t know for sure, it’s possible a stray spark set them alight”. It was only through inspection that Network Rail “passed the line fit for operation” while considering the possibility of replacing the tracks. Due to the increasing temperature, the Met Office had also issued a warning for the people to remain careful with cigarette butts and barbecues as “tinder dry” land could effortlessly catch a spark and lead to wildfires.

Image: @tom_guard/Twitter

