London Closes Dozens Of Tube Stations To Curb Coronavirus Spread

The transport officials in London, on March 19, closed dozens of underground stations in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. Transport for London (TfL) reportedly said that it was reducing services but also painting the system to enable critical workers to make essential journeys. Furthermore, the agency, in a statement said that up to 40 London Underground (LU) stations that do not interchange with other lines will be closed until further notice.

The new measure came after the authorities had place approximately 20,000 troops on standby to help in the fight against coronavirus. The Ministry of Defence reportedly said that it was placing the military personnel at ‘higher readiness’ to help public services. As per reports, reservist would also be called in and in addition, 150 military personnel, who are trained to drive oxygen tankers, will also be called to help the health service if needed.

Currently, the United Kingdom has more than 3,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has also claimed approximately 144 lives in the country. As officials believe that London is a ‘few weeks ahead’ of the rest of the country, mayor, Sadiq Khan said that people should not be travelling by any means, unless they really have to. He further added that Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary and that also means that they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary.

‘Turn the tide’

The British government is reportedly struggling to contain the virus which is drastically spreading across the country despite the city guidelines which have advised all citizens to practice social distancing and non-essential travel. However, while London streets were seen empty, UK Prime Minister said that they can still, ‘turn the tide’ of the pandemic in next 12 weeks, only if people follow the advisories issued by the government.

Khan, in a tweet, also urged people to follow the official advice and stop all ‘non-essential social contact’. Khan’s statement came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the country is approaching fast-growing part of the upward curve in cases and without drastic action, cases could double every five to six days. Khan has also said that if residents had family members showing symptoms, the entire households should self-quarantine and not go outside for 14 days.

