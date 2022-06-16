London Waterloo Station Reopens After Being Evacuated Over 'suspicious Package'

In the wee hours of Wednesday, London Waterloo station was struck with panic after cops discovered a "suspicious package" on one of the platforms. Commuters were immediately evacuated and tubes were cancelled, sparking widespread chaos during the rush hour. Citing "security alert," British Transport Police (BTP) suspended services on the Jubilee Line between London Bridge and Green Park. The station was cleared before assessment of the box as a precautionary measure, a BTP spokesperson told the media.

"Officers were called to Waterloo Underground Station at 3:35 pm (local time) following reports of a suspicious package," a BTP spokesperson said, as quoted by The Mirror.

BPT dashed into the station premises after they received information about the unclaimed package. They immediately guided passengers out of the station, sealing the entry and exit points. "Specialist officers were in attendance and the station was evacuated while they assessed the item," the BTP spokesperson added. Meanwhile, the discontinuation of train services for over an hour affected the transportation on rest lines, commuters informed via Twitter. Native Twitterattis also requested commuters to avoid the London Waterloo station area to avoid chaos. Nevertheless, services resumed after a brief over an hour-long hiatus on Wednesday evening.

Hi, there is no service on the Jubilee Line between London Bridge and Green Park, while we respond to a security alert at Waterloo. There are severe delays affecting service on the rest of the line. Thanks, Tariq — Transport for London 🏳️‍🌈 (@TfL) June 15, 2022

Threat averted, train services resume in London Waterloo

Following a threat assessment of the "suspicious package," BTP authorities around 5 pm on Wednesday informed that the item was deemed "non-dangerous." In an update, the officials said, "Thankfully, it was dim to be non-suspicious so the station will be shortly reopened." Although, it was not immediately clear what was inside the package or who placed the item in one of the busiest railway stations in London.

It is to mention that Waterloo station is the main link between the capital and major towns and cities across the South and south-west, including Bournemouth, Guildford, Portsmouth, Southampton, and Windsor. On average, the station served approximately 89.9 million passengers a year before the pandemic, The Sun reported.

The threat comes about 5 years after an IED (improvised explosive device) attack on Parsons Green station, West London rocked the UK. At least 29 people were injured in the attack that was claimed by Islamic State militants. Then British PM Theresa May had condemned the attack as "cowardly."

