Londoners Appeal To King Charles To Intervene As China Plans Vast Embassy On Historic Land

Residents of an apartment complex opposite the historic Tower of London want United Kingdom’s King Charles to buy back the land amid fears that its current owner China, may turn it into a hub for shadowy diplomatic activity, reported BBC. A 5.4-acre plot of the Royal Mint Court was sold by the British Monarchy in 2010 to a property company. The plot once served as the facility that manufactured UK’s coinage. However, Beijing bought the land in 2018 and now plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars with an aim to transform it into its new Embassy in the UK.

Tower Hamlets, the local council of the area, is due to decide on the proposals for the site on Tuesday. As per the report, the proposals mainly consist of a grand building constructed for the Royal Mint in the 19th century in addition to some decommissioned offices.

What is China up to?

China has hired architect David Chipperfield to draw plans that if approved, will transform the site into one of Beijing’s largest diplomatic missions in the world. According to the report, it will be equipped with lodgings for hundreds of staff and will include a cultural exchange and a business centre.

However, the Royal Mint Court contains something of historical significance for Londoners. The plot was earlier owned by the Crown Estate about 30 years ago. The Crown Estate manages the British monarchy’s non-private property interests and as part of a government scheme to provide homes for “key workers,” had built a set of low-rise apartments, for police officers and nurses. Queen Elizabeth II was famously pictured opening the estate in 1989.

Moreover, as per common practice in the UK’s property law where residents own the mortar and bricks of their property but the land has been held by another entity, the owners of the new apartments were granted a 126-year lease over the land.

Meanwhile, the Royal Mint Court Residents’ Association has expressed fears about how Beijing would interpret and implement rules once its embassy is built next door.

The residents’ fears are not newfound. China has been accused of using its diplomatic outposts and loosely affiliated community associations as overseas police stations to carry out surveillance on Chinese citizens abroad and coerce them to return home. UK lawmakers have expressed concerns over reports of three such premises in the country.

In an incident involving one such consulate, China’s consul general in Manchester admitted to tearing down the placards of Hong Kong protesters outside the consulate in October. Furthermore, one of the pro-democracy protesters was dragged into the building’s grounds and beaten by Chinese officials and the events were captured on camera. According to the BBC, Manchester police are currently investigating the matter. The Consul General Zheng Xiyuan said he acted because he found the protester’s posters offensive to his nation.