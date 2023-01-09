Londoners Ride Subway Pants-free As 'No Trousers Tube Ride' Returns After Pandemic Hiatus

Hundreds of Londoners on Sunday carried forward an old tradition from two decades ago by partially undressing themselves while travelling on the London Underground. The tradition, known as the No Trousers Tube Ride, returned to the British capital on Sunday after a nearly three-year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Daily Mail, hundreds of people went trousers free for a trend that was first started by comedy performance group Improv Everywhere in New York in 2002. The first event in New York City witnessed a group of seven men board the subway train one-by-one at each consecutive station.

In 2006, eight people were taken under arrest for participating in the act, although the charges were later dropped. Since then, the trend has spread to over 60 cities all across the world. On Sunday, London’s Elizabeth Line invited its pant-less passengers, allowing hundreds of people to ride the subway in bare legs.

“The mission started as a small prank with seven guys and has grown into an international celebration of silliness, with dozens of cities around the world participating each year,” reads a description on the website of Improv Everywhere. “As soon as the doors shut at the stop before yours, stand up and take your pants off and put them in your backpack. If anyone asks you why you've removed your pants, tell them that they were 'getting uncomfortable' (or something along those lines,” the group said.

Images and clips circulating on social media display fully dressed travellers at train stations, and later pulling down their pants in a casual manner. The Stiff Upper Lip Society, which organized the event in London, said that it aimed to “make people laugh" and have "fun" while noting that participants should refrain from wearing things such as thongs or see-through underwear "that might offend people.” According to Evening Standard, anyone could participate in the bizarre ride by showing up at Newport Place in Chinatown and meeting up with the organizers.